Afternoon briefing: Clashes in Bengal amid Lok Sabha polls; PM Modi's ‘two princes’ jibe at Rahul, Akhilesh; and more

Clashes erupted between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during the first phase of West Bengal's Lok Sabha polls. As voting commenced for three out of the state's 42 seats, confrontations ensued. Near Cooch Behar town, a clash between party workers left one person injured, with reports of stone-throwing emerging. The tensions underscored the intense rivalry between the two political factions vying for dominance in the region. Such incidents highlight the volatile nature of electoral politics in West Bengal, where competition between parties often escalates into physical altercations, impacting both voters and the electoral process. Dig deeper. Lok Sabha election 2024 phase 1 voting underway (PTI Photo)(PTI)

More news on Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 1 Lok Sabha Polls: Rajasthan records 10.67% turnout in first two hours

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the alliance between Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, referring to them as "two princes" in a rally at UP's Amroha. He asserted that the people of Uttar Pradesh had rejected this alliance, likening it to a "film" that had already been dismissed. Modi accused the opposition of attacking "our faith" and labeled them as carriers of "nepotism, corruption, and appeasement". He highlighted the recurrent theme of such alliances seeking votes in UP, emphasizing their association with negative traits. Modi's remarks underscored the ongoing political dynamics and strategies in the state. Dig deeper.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Latest News

India News

Global Matters

Sports Goings

In an intense IPL 2024 match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings at the PCA Stadium in Mullanpur, Rohit Sharma was compelled to take over as Mumbai Indians' captain during the last over. The situation was tense with Punjab Kings needing 12 runs off the final over with just one wicket remaining. Despite the pressure, the batting lineup of Punjab Kings, featuring Kagiso Rabada and Harshal Patel, who are known for their batting prowess, added to the tension. Rabada's six off the penultimate ball of the 19th over bowled by Hardik Pandya further heightened the drama, leaving spectators on the edge of their seats. Dig deeper.

Entertainment Focus

Actor Alia Bhatt, known for her love for animals, recently shared a post on Instagram Stories, echoing singer Sophie Choudry's concern over the abuse of a pet dog. Choudry's post featured a distressing video of a woman beating a beagle with its leash on a Mumbai footpath. Bhatt's action follows Anushka Sharma's earlier reaction to a video showing street dogs rescuing a boy from a pit bull attack, highlighting the need for compassion towards animals. Choudry provided an update on the dog's owners, expressing their shock and trauma upon seeing the footage. The incident underscores the importance of raising awareness about animal welfare. Dig deeper.

It's Trending

Mukesh Ambani, born in Yemen to Dhirubhai Ambani and Kokilaben Ambani on April 19, 1957, celebrated his 67th birthday. As the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, he holds the title of Asia's richest person, with a staggering net worth of $113 billion. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Ambani ranks as the 11th wealthiest individual in the world. His leadership has significantly contributed to the growth and success of Reliance Industries, making it one of the most prominent conglomerates globally. Dig deeper.