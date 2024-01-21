Afternoon briefing: Cong slams Assam CM over ‘Yatra’, what next after Ram temple event in Ayodhya; all latest news

The Congress on Saturday claimed that the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, led by party leader Rahul Gandhi has been denied permission to pass through Guwahati as Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was creating difficulties for it. Sarma had asked the Congress to avoid entering Guwahati with the Yatra and warned of legal actions. Addressing a press conference at Gobindapur in Lakhimpur district on Saturday, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said that the police maintained that the request was ‘under consideration’. “We applied for permissions with proper routes but the government authorities are asking irrelevant questions. Their aim is to stop us anyway,” Ramesh said. “We would like to request the Assam Government to allow us to travel through the same route used for BJP President JP Nadda during his recent visit to Guwahati,” he added. Dig Deeper Congress leader Rahul Gandhi embraces a woman during the party's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, in Majuli.

Ahead of the pran-pratishtha or consecration ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla's idol in the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, the temple's construction committee chairman Nripendra Mishra on Sunday, shed light on the further construction plan on the mandir premises. Mishra said the entire temple would be built and completed by 2024. "We will start our work from 23rd January with new enthusiasm and a new commitment so that the entire temple can be built in 2024. Seven more temples are to be built in the temple premises. Construction work will be started after Pran Pratishtha ceremony..." Mishra told news agency ANI. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

PM Modi visits Ram Setu's origin point in Tamil Nadu's Dhanushkodi, day before pran-pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya. Dig Deeper

‘Celebrate incredible culture’: President Murmu, PM Modi wish Manipur, Tripura, Meghalaya on statehood day. Dig Deeper

Ayodhya Ram Mandir ‘pran-pratishtha’ ceremony: List of politicians who will skip consecration. Dig Deeper

India News

48-hour bandh in Manipur over killing of village guard, normal life disrupted. Dig Deeper

‘Mangal Dhwani’, 14 couples' hosting: Events, rituals for January 22 Ayodhya Ram temple opening. Dig Deeper

‘Ayodhya means…’: What RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said ahead of Ram Temple event. Dig Deeper

Global Matters

Israeli forces uncover Gaza tunnel where Hamas kept about 20 hostages. Dig Deeper

Donald Trump kicks protester out of Manchester rally for calling him ‘dictator’: ‘Get him out’. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Multiple big names from the entertainment industry have been invited as state guests for the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Monday (January 22). The 500-strong state guest list features actors, directors and singers for the event, as per news agency PTI. As per the report, Amitabh Bachchan will fly to Ayodhya in a chartered plane on Monday for the opening of the 161-foot-tall pink sandstone shrine. He will travel on the day of the consecration. Ahead of the event, Amitabh purchased a plot in The Sarayu, a 7-star mixed-use enclave in Ayodhya by Mumbai-based developer The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL). Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Bollywood sensation Alia Bhatt was quite a vision as she wowed in a breathtaking saree at the Joy Awards in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia over the weekend. The stunning actress received the Honorary Entertainment Makers Award as she stunned on the red carpet. Not only is Alia adored for her incredible acting skills, but she is also reigning supreme when it comes to style and fashion. Alia's red carpet looks are always the talk of the town and a visual treat for fashion critics, whether it's her black gown at the Met Gala or a green top and denim look for the Gucchi Fashion Show. Her latest look in a traditional Indian saree, showcasing rich craftsmanship and a unique modern drape, is no exception and is sure to leave you in awe. Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

Indian tennis legend Sania Mirza on Sunday released an official statement confirming that she and veteran Pakistan cricket star Shoaib Malik have been divorced for “few months”. The statement was released by Sania and her team just a day after Malik married popular Pakistani actress Sana Javed, requesting "privacy" and called for from fans on social media to stay away speculations. “Sania has always kept her personal life away from the public eye. However, today the need has arisen for her to share that Shoaib and she have been divorced for a few months now. She wishes Shoaib well for his new journey ahead! At this sensitive period of her life, we would like to request all fans and well- wishers to refrain from indulging in any speculation and to respect her need for privacy," the statement read. Dig Deeper