Afternoon briefing: ‘Future PM’ Akhilesh Yadav; Dhirendra Shastri on ‘Sanatana’, and all the latest news

A hoarding declaring Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav as the 'future Prime Minister' of India surfaced outside the party's Lucknow office, putting back the spotlight on tensions between the Congress and SP, the two key members of the opposition INDIA bloc. The poster was put up by party spokesperson Fakhrul Hasan 'Chaand'. Dig deeper Poster declaring Akhilesh Yadav 'future PM' put up outside Samajwadi Party office in Lucknow. (ANI)

Bageshwar Dham Chief Dhirendra Shastri has once again sparked a debate when he said that he does not want 'foreign' powers not to enter Hindu Temples, Gurudwara and lure innocent Hindus. Bageshwar Dham Chief Dhirendra Shastri is on a three-day visit to Punjab where he also visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Dig deeper

Latest News

Cyclone ‘Tej’ to cross Yemen on Tuesday; deep depression in Bay of Bengal: IMD. Dig deeper

Swiss woman murder: Crores found in accused's Delhi home, bank, says report; police probe trafficking angle. Dig deeper

India News

Thiruvananthapuram Airport to be shut today for 5 hours. Here's why. Dig deeper

Pollution data: 10 Indian cities with worst air quality; Faridabad on top of list, Delhi second. Dig deeper

Global Matters

Elite unit of Israeli agents formed to eliminate every Hamas terrorist involved in October 7 massacre. Dig deeoer

Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan indicted for allegedly leaking national secrets. Dig deeper

Sports Matter

India roared to fifth consecutive win at the 2023 World Cup on Sunday and secured a two-point lead at the top of the group table. The hosts had cruised to comfortable wins in their previous games but the match on Sunday was touted as their toughest test. It turned out to be so and yet, they ended up chasing down the target of 274 with two overs to spare. Dig deeper

Entertainment

Yash Raj Films have released the first song from their upcoming film Leke Prabhu Ka Naam. The song is latest in the series of dance songs, including Mashallah from Ek Tha Tiger and Swag Se Swagat from Tiger Zinda Hai. The music video has been shot in Cappadocia, Turkiye. It shows the lead couple Salman Khan (Tiger) and Katrina Kaif (Zoya) grooving against hot air balloons, the Fairy Chimneys and the picturesque restaurants in Goreme. Dig deeper

Lifestyle

Priyanka Chopra arrived at the Jonas Brothers concert today (IST) to support Nick Jonas and his brothers, Kevin and Joe Jonas. The actor's concert outfits have been the talk of the town ever since the Jonas Brothers began their tour. Today, she slipped into another killer ensemble and delighted her fans as videos from the show started surfacing on social media. The snippets show Priyanka in a strapless bodycon outfit. Scroll through to check it out. Dig deeper

(That’s all we have at this hour in our afternoon briefing. Catch you in the evening.)

