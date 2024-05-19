Afternoon briefing: How Delhi Police plans to handle AAP march; 8,889 crore seized amid ongoing polls, and more news

The Delhi Police declared on Sunday that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will not be allowed to carry out its proposed march to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters. The AAP has called for the demonstration outside the BJP office to protest the arrest of several AAP leaders by central agencies. Delhi chief minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal is himself out on bail till June 1 in the excise policy case, while his personal assistant Bibhav Kumar was arrested on Saturday for the alleged May 13 assault on Swati Maliwal, the party's Rajya Sabha member. Dig Deeper The Delhi Police declared on Sunday that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will not be allowed to carry out its proposed march to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters. (File photo)

Central agencies have so far seized Rs.8,889.74 crore during the ongoing Lok Sabha polls, the Election Commission of India said in a statement on Saturday. According to the election commission, drugs worth Rs.3,958.85 crore, or 45%, accounted for the maximum seizures. Three seizures by Anti-Terrorism Squad Gujarat, the Narcotics Control Bureau and the Indian Coast Guard accounted for the seizure of drugs worth Rs.892 crore, the election commission said. In April Noida police seized drugs worth Rs.150 crore. Dig Deeper

The match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Saturday evening was billed as 'the last dance'. In the sense that this was quite possibly the last time MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli would share the field together. Since it was a virtual knockout, a victory for one meant heartbreak for another. Usually, it's easier to pick one, but in this case, even the most real, truest cricket fans were torn. If CSK won, it would mean another year of despair for Kohli, and if RCB emerged triumphant, it would mark the great man's final appearance as a cricket. A double-edged sword that it was, eventually it was ecstasy for Kohli, agony for Dhoni as RCB defeated CSK by 27 runs to reach their 9th IPL Playoffs. Dig Deeper

Dearest reader, it appears that the winds of romance in the ton are once again a flutter. Society continues to reel from the explosive revelation at the end of season 2 and the blossoming romance in the first half of season 3, focusing on the beloved Polin couple. Did you swoon over their stolen glances and shy smiles? Our showrunner now has tantalizingly hinted at the fate of Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington in the second part of the show. Can their romance survive Lady Whistledown’s blow? Dig Deeper

The incidence of cancer is on the rise globally with Head and Neck Cancer emerging as a particularly prevalent concern in India but head and neck cancers are of 2 types where 90% of the cases seen are of squamous cell cancer(SCC) while the other group is thyroid and salivary gland cancers and the treatment and management of both types are different. Dig Deeper