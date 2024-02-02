Afternoon briefing: India's ‘interference’ in Canada polls; update on AAP plea in SC over Chandigarh poll, & more

While China remains the greatest concern for Canadian authorities because of its alleged interference in Federal elections, India also engages in such activity, a briefing note has claimed. The outlet Global News cited the declassified document, Briefing to the Minister of Democratic Institutions on Foreign Interference, prepared by the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS), as stating India as a concern. The note, obtained by the outlet, stated, “India engages in FI (foreign interference) activities.” It reported that this was the only sentence remaining from the document pertaining the India as the rest was redacted. Dig deeper Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 2023 G20 Summit in New Delhi (AP Photo)

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to list Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Kuldeep Kumar’s plea for fresh mayoral polls in Chandigarh without specifying a date for it, days after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday won the election after a fourth of the votes were scrapped. The AAP and Congress alleged vote tampering and prompted Kumar to move the court seeking fresh polls. Dig deeper

The Latest News

Mamata slams arrest of ‘close friend’ Hemant Soren: ‘Vindictive act by BJP-backed central agencies’. Dig deeper

Uttarakhand: UCC committee submits draft report to CM Dhami. Dig deeper

India News

Delhi Public School in RK Puram vacated after bomb threat: Police. Dig deeper

SpiceJet commences direct flights between Ayodhya & 8 cities including Bengaluru. Dig deeper

Global Matters

Small plane crashes into mobile home park in Florida, kills pilot and resident. Dig deeper

Ex-CIA computer engineer gets 40 years in prison for giving spy agency hacking secrets to WikiLeaks. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Team India's star pacer Mohammed Siraj was absent from the XI for the second Test of the series against England. Rohit Sharma, the Indian captain, confirmed Siraj's absence after he won the toss in Visakhapatnam, opting to bat. One of the key frontline pacers in the Indian lineup, Siraj had a relatively quiet outing in Hyderabad during the first Test, bowling only 11 overs throughout the two innings. Thankfully, the absence of Siraj isn't down to injury concerns. Rohit Sharma stated that the India fast bowler has been rested to manage his workload. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

The Crew's first promo is out and Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon (albeit just their backs) are grabbing attention. On Friday, Kareena, Tabu and Kriti as well as the makers finally shared the eagerly-awaited film's first promo on Instagram. The actors turn flight attendants in The Crew's first glimpse. Dressed in red uniform, Tabu, Kareena and Kriti are seen walking together inside an airport with their backs facing the camera. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and health

During pregnancy, many mothers-to-be experience symptoms of constipation which include infrequent bowel movements, abdominal pain and hard stool. According to various reports, one out of four pregnant women will experience constipation and other bowel issues at some point during their pre-motherhood journey. Dig deeper

