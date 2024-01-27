Afternoon briefing: Kerala governor sits on dharna; 3 Odisha schoolkids killed in bus collision, all latest news

Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Saturday sat on a dharna at a wayside shop demanding the arrest of Students Federation of India (SFI) activists who protested against him in Nilamel in Kollam district. Arif Mohammed Khan got out of his vehicle and took a chair from the shop on the busy MC Road in Nilamel and sat demanding action against the protesters. Dramatic visuals aired on TV channels showed a visibly angry Khan talking tough to the police personnel. Besides police officials, Khan's officials and local people gathered in large numbers at the spot. Dig Deeper Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan(File photo)

Three schoolchildren were killed and at least 11 others injured after the bus they were travelling in collided head-on with a rice-laden truck in Odisha’s Nayagarh district, police said. Police said the bus carrying more than 50 students from a coaching centre in Daspalla collided with a truck near Buguda on the Shalabhanga jungle road. Dig Deeper

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Latest News

AAP MLAs offered ₹25cr each: Kejriwal alleges BJP trying to topple Delhi govt

French President Macron's India visit: List of deals inked, announcements made

India News

Osmania University girls hostel horror: Student saw hands coming out of bathroom ventilator

SC stays proceedings before two Calcutta HC benches after row between judges

Global News

India is cooperating with Canada over Nijjar killing: Official

Joe Biden claims border proposal will give him new emergency authority: ‘Toughest and hardest reform’

Entertainment Focus

The team of the upcoming Tamil period action drama film Kanguva has unveiled the first look of actor Bobby Deol. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, Studio Green shared the poster on the occasion of his 55th birthday. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Everyone desires clear and beautiful skin, and today people are quite mindful of maintaining their skin health. In the skincare domain, we see various trends popping up every now and then. Among them, a relatively new term called hydrostretch skincare is buzzing. By using special products and techniques, this therapy focuses on making your skin more hydrated and rejuvenated by retaining moisture. If you want to keep your skin radiant, plump and refreshed, you need to keep it hydrated. How hydrated your skin is depends on the amount of hyaluronic acid it contains. Unfortunately, the amount of surface hydration that skincare products can provide to your skin is limited. Hydrostretch technology is changing the skincare game with its ultimate hydration boost. Dig Deeper