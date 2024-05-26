Afternoon briefing: Man held for trying to open flight door; 900 selected in Telangana for Israel jobs, and more

A 29-year-old man was arrested for allegedly trying to open the door of a Hyderbad-bound IndiGo flight mid-air - shortly before the plane was about to land. The incident reportedly took place on May 21 but came to light on Friday. According to the police, the passenger, a resident of Chandragirinagar in Hyderabad's Gajularamaram, had allegedly consumed ‘bhang’ (an edible preparation made from the cannabis plant) before boarding the flight from Indore, reported PTI. Dig Deeper A 29-year-old man was arrested for allegedly trying to open the door of a Hyderbad-bound IndiGo flight mid-air - shortly before the plane was about to land. (Representative Image)

Many workers from Telangana are heading to Israel to help with a labour shortage due to the ongoing war with Palestine's militant organisation Hamas. After a four-day event that concluded on Friday in Hyderabad, 2,209 workers signed up for construction jobs in Israel. After passing tests to show their skills, 905 workers were chosen to work in Israel and would be added to the West Asian country's foreign labour force, The Indian Express reported. The state government organised this recruitment drive with help from the National Skill Development Corporation International (NSDCI). Dig Deeper

Amid reports of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) approaching Australia greats like Ricky Ponting and Justin Langer, them rejecting the offer to stay with the Indian side till the 2027 ODI World Cup and board secretary Jay Shah denying such offers being made, Gautam Gambhir has stood tall as the only frontrunner to bag the high-profile job of being the next head coach of the Indian men's team. Incumbent holder of the position, Rahul Dravid's tenure will end after the 2024 T20 World Cup. The India legend does not wish to reapply for the role, leaving BCCI in a rather difficult position with no official confirmation at all of who has applied for the high-profile job. May 27 stands as the deadline day for the submission of names for the India head coach role. Dig Deeper

Sharmin Segal may not have broken her silence on the criticism she's getting for her performance as Alamzeb in her uncle Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut Netflix India show, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. But in a 2019 interview on Radio City India, Sharmin recalled a grilling encounter with Bhansali on the sets of her debut film, Malaal. Dig Deeper

