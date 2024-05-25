Afternoon briefing: Mehbooba Mufti claims PDP workers detained; why Mumbai-San Francisco flight got delayed, and more

Mehbooba Mufti of the Jammu and Kashmir People's Democratic Party on Saturday, May 25, alleged that her party workers and polling agents are being detained in police stations “without any reason”. Mehbooba Mufti also claimed that complaints regarding the efforts to “tamper the EVMs” are being received. Mehbooba Mufti, who is a candidate from Anantnag–Rajouri Lok Sabha seat in South Kashmir where voting is currently underway, is sitting on a protest along with party leaders and workers. Dig Deeper PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti sits on a protest after the alleged detention of her party workers, on the day of voting in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Anantnag district, Saturday, May 25, 2024.(PTI)

A Mumbai to San Francisco Air India flight was on Friday delayed by around 18 hours after it suffered a technical glitch and a passenger fell ill. The flight, AI-179, was scheduled to take off from the Mumbai International Airport at 4pm but was initially delayed by over three hours when the crew noticed a “technical glitch”. The flight was then pushed back to 7:17pm, however, it was further delayed when a passenger fell ill, and subsequently, some other passengers also deboarded the plane. Dig Deeper

Latest News

India News

Global Matters

Sports Goings

Rajasthan Royals were left heartbroken as their amazing run in IPL 2024 came to an end in Qualifier 2, as they crashed to a 36-run defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai. It wasn't expected to be an easy encounter for SRH and after the first innings, it looked like it would be a closely-fought encounter. But RR totally collapsed in the run-chase and drew curtains to a good campaign. Chasing 176, RR could only reach 139/7 in 20 overs, with Dhruv Jurel getting a half-century. Meanwhile, SRH relied on their left-arm spinners to bring success as Shahbaz Ahmed returned with figures of 3/23. Meanwhile, Abhishek Sharma also registered 2/24. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Janhvi Kapoor, like many of her contemporary Gen-Z mainstream Bollywood actors, isn't exactly known for her political awareness. However, in a new interview with The Lallantop, when asked about her interest in history, Janhvi opened up on casteism and the ideological debate between Mahatma Gandhi and BR Ambedkar. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Summer can be a highly uncomfortable season for your furry friends as it can put them at risk of heat stress and heatstroke. Apart from other heat illnesses, the season can wreak havoc with their coat health. Dogs may experience shedding during heatwave which could lead to a thinner coat. This can make their skin more vulnerable to sunburn. High temperatures can also cause skin conditions in dogs and they may develop mats or tangles in their fur which can trap heat and moisture and may cause skin infections. Regular grooming is essential in the season to prevent such issues. Dig Deeper