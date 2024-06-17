Afternoon briefing: NIA to probe Reasi terror attack case; PM Modi to visit Varanasi tomorrow, and more
The Centre has handed over the probe into the June 9 attack on a bus carrying pilgrims in Reasi to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), people familiar with the development said on Monday. The decision, officials said, was taken during a high-level meeting chaired by Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday, in which he directed the army, paramilitary forces and intelligence agencies to “replicate the successes achieved in Kashmir valley against terrorism” in the Jammu region. Dig deeper
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi on Tuesday. This will be his first visit to the holy city since he became the prime minister of the country for the third time. PM Modi is scheduled to hold an interaction with farmers and participate in Ganga Aarti at the ancient Kashi Vishwanath temple. Dig deeper
The Latest News
Budget 2024: CII wants Modi 3.0 govt to push land, labour, agriculture reforms Dig deeper
What is 'meaty rice'? A sustainable protein set to transform the global food industry Dig deeper
India News
How did Kanchanjunga Express accident take place Dig deeper
Waikar should be stopped from taking oath as LS member: Raut amid row over poll result Dig deeper
Global Matters
Saudi Arabia: 14 Jordanian Hajj pilgrims dead as temperature nears 48 degrees Dig deeper
China coast guard says Philippine supply ship bumped Chinese ship in South China Sea Dig deeper
Sports Goings
With three inconsequential matches over the next 24 hours, the group stage of the ongoing 2024 T20 World Cup will come to an end. The line-up for the Super Eight stage, or the next round of the ICC tournament, was completed on Monday, with Bangladesh securing the final spot after beating Nepal in their Group D tie. The better part of the fixture for the Super Eight was almost confirmed earlier last week with the likes of India (Group A), Australia (Group B), England (Group A), Afghanistan (Group C), West Indies (Group C), South Africa (Group D), and USA (Group A) making it through. Dig deeper
Entertainment Focus
Actors Nagarjuna and Tabu were once rumoured to be in a relationship for nearly a decade. Now, Tabu has reacted to a post featuring an old picture of Nagarjuna. On Father's Day, Nagarjuna's son, Naga Chaitanya, shared the monochrome photo from his childhood. In the photo, both Nagarjuna and Chaitanya looked away from the camera. A young Chaitanya stood behind his father who held his hand. Dig deeper
Lifestyle and Health
Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's pre-wedding celebrations in Italy keep making waves on the internet as new pictures from the celebrations are surfacing online. Celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani also shared photos of the couple that show them hugging each other on a cruise. For the uninitiated, the Ambani family took their friends and family on a grand luxury cruise to celebrate Radhika and Anant. Check out what the bride-to-be wore to one of the cruise parties. Dig deeper
