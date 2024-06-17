Afternoon briefing: NIA to probe Reasi terror attack case; PM Modi to visit Varanasi tomorrow, and more

The Centre has handed over the probe into the June 9 attack on a bus carrying pilgrims in Reasi to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), people familiar with the development said on Monday. The decision, officials said, was taken during a high-level meeting chaired by Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday, in which he directed the army, paramilitary forces and intelligence agencies to “replicate the successes achieved in Kashmir valley against terrorism” in the Jammu region. Dig deeper Bus carrying pilgrims lost its control and fell into a gorge following an alleged terror attack, in Reasi (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi on Tuesday. This will be his first visit to the holy city since he became the prime minister of the country for the third time. PM Modi is scheduled to hold an interaction with farmers and participate in Ganga Aarti at the ancient Kashi Vishwanath temple.

Budget 2024: CII wants Modi 3.0 govt to push land, labour, agriculture reforms

What is 'meaty rice'? A sustainable protein set to transform the global food industry

How did Kanchanjunga Express accident take place

Waikar should be stopped from taking oath as LS member: Raut amid row over poll result

Saudi Arabia: 14 Jordanian Hajj pilgrims dead as temperature nears 48 degrees

China coast guard says Philippine supply ship bumped Chinese ship in South China Sea

With three inconsequential matches over the next 24 hours, the group stage of the ongoing 2024 T20 World Cup will come to an end. The line-up for the Super Eight stage, or the next round of the ICC tournament, was completed on Monday, with Bangladesh securing the final spot after beating Nepal in their Group D tie. The better part of the fixture for the Super Eight was almost confirmed earlier last week with the likes of India (Group A), Australia (Group B), England (Group A), Afghanistan (Group C), West Indies (Group C), South Africa (Group D), and USA (Group A) making it through.

Actors Nagarjuna and Tabu were once rumoured to be in a relationship for nearly a decade. Now, Tabu has reacted to a post featuring an old picture of Nagarjuna. On Father's Day, Nagarjuna's son, Naga Chaitanya, shared the monochrome photo from his childhood. In the photo, both Nagarjuna and Chaitanya looked away from the camera. A young Chaitanya stood behind his father who held his hand.

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's pre-wedding celebrations in Italy keep making waves on the internet as new pictures from the celebrations are surfacing online. Celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani also shared photos of the couple that show them hugging each other on a cruise. For the uninitiated, the Ambani family took their friends and family on a grand luxury cruise to celebrate Radhika and Anant. Check out what the bride-to-be wore to one of the cruise parties.

