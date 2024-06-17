Uttar Pradesh: Preparations in full swing for PM Modi's visit to Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi
The Prime Minister will perform the Ganga Aarti at the Shri Kashi Vishwanath temple on June 18 and also attend a farmer's conference in Varanasi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi on Tuesday. This will be his first visit to the holy city since he became the prime minister of the country for the third time.
PM Modi is scheduled to hold an interaction with farmers and participate in Ganga Aarti at the ancient Kashi Vishwanath temple.
Here is what we know so far about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Varanasi visit:
- Prime Minister Modi's visit in Varanasi will last for 4.5 hours. He will land at Lal Bahadur Shastri International airport in Babatpur at around 4 pm.
- PM Modi will first attend a ‘Kisan Samelan’ to release the 17th installment of the Samman Nidhi, a scheme that is supposed to bring benefits to 2,76,665 farmers in Kashi.
- PM Modi will meet 21 farmers at the Kisan Samelan and review their products.
- According to ANI, his visit is primarily meant to honour farmers in the region. BJP party workers are making arrangements for the visit.
- Varanasi BJP president Dilip Patel said PM Modi's visit is a matter of pride for the people of the city. “It is a matter of pride for all of us that Prime Minister Narendra Modi took oath as MP from Varanasi for the third time and as Prime Minister of the country for the third time," he said.
- After his meeting with the farmers, PM Modi will visit the Kashi Vishwanath temple to participate in the Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh ghat.
- In an interview with ANI, CEO of the Kashi Vishwanath temple, Vishwa Bhushan Mishra, said they have received a protocol for the Prime Minister's visit. PM Modi is likely to stay inside the temple for around 25 minutes.
- Modi faced flak from his former opponent for the Varanasi seat, Ajay Rai, who stated that Modi was giving away all jobs to Gujarati's and leaving nothing for the locals. He questioned Modi over the alleged lack of factories and development in the city.
