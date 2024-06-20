Afternoon briefing: Patna HC scraps Bihar govt's quota hike; man lynched in Aligarh, and more

The Patna High Court overturned Bihar government's decision to increase reservations from 50% to 65% for backward classes, scheduled castes, and scheduled tribes in government jobs and higher education. The court's division bench, led by Chief Justice K Vinod Chandran, responded to petitions challenging the validity of legislation introduced by Nitish Kumar's government in November 2023. The amendments aimed to raise quotas through bills like the Bihar Reservation of Vacancies in Posts and Services Amendment Bill and the Bihar Reservation Amendment Bill, 2023. Petitioners argued that these changes exceeded state legislative powers and violated the Supreme Court's 50% ceiling set in the Indira Sawhney case, alleging discrimination against citizens' equality rights under Articles 14, 15, and 16 of the Constitution. Dig Deeper Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Hindustan Times)

Tension escalated in parts of Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, following the alleged lynching of a 35-year-old Muslim man, Mohammed Farid alias Aurangzeb, suspected of attempted theft. The incident occurred in Mamu Bhanja locality on Tuesday night, prompting heightened security and protests in the area. The police registered a murder case and deployed additional forces to prevent clashes between Hindu and Muslim groups. Six suspects were arrested based on an FIR filed by the deceased’s brother, accusing them of fatally attacking Aurangzeb. Both sides have conflicting accounts, with one claiming self-defense against theft and the other alleging religiously motivated violence. Political and community leaders have called for a fair investigation and strict legal action against the perpetrators. Dig Deeper

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The Latest News

At least 34 dead, 100 hospitalised in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi after consuming illicit liquor; four arrested so far. Dig Deeper

Excise policy case: Delhi court reserves order in CM Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea. Dig Deeper

SC stays proceedings in 3 high courts, issues notice on NEET-UG 2024 cancellation pleas. Dig Deeper

India News

Why is PM Narendra Modi visiting J&K on June 20-21? Here are 5 things to know. Dig Deeper

Shaktikanta Das on RBI supervision: ‘It is our endeavor to smell a crisis’. Dig Deeper

How bomb threat emails to 41 airports across India put police on their toes. Dig Deeper

Global Matters

Italy: Indian labourer Satnam Singh with severed arm dies after being left on road; embassy reacts. Dig Deeper

Power back in Ecuador after nationwide blackout, 95% of service restored. Dig Deeper

Ukraine refugees treated better than victims of other ongoing wars: Council of Europe. Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

In a thrilling Twenty20 match, England chased down 180 runs against the West Indies with ease, winning by eight wickets and 15 balls to spare. West Indies, batting first, made a strong start but lost momentum after key dismissals like Rovman Powell and Nicolas Pooran. England's Jofra Archer turned the game with a crucial over, dismissing Pooran and Andre Russell. Phil Salt's explosive 87 not out, supported by Jonny Bairstow, ensured England's victory. Despite drops in the field by Pooran, England capitalized on opportunities better. The match highlighted England's resurgence and West Indies' need to tighten up for future games in the T20 World Cup. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

In 2017, Mira Rajput sparked controversy by likening motherhood to raising puppies, a remark that drew criticism. Recently, reflecting on her past statement, Mira expressed regret, acknowledging it was unfair and made from a vulnerable place. She admitted her perspective has evolved since then and understands why her comments offended people. Mira sees the backlash as a turning point that taught her about the challenges of public scrutiny. Despite ongoing criticism, she credits her husband Shahid Kapoor for supporting her through it. Mira hopes for forgiveness, emphasizing growth from mistakes and learning to navigate life under the spotlight. Dig Deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our afternoon briefing. Catch you in the evening.