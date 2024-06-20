Why is PM Narendra Modi visiting J&K on June 20-21? Here are 5 things to know
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will start his two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, June 20. During his visit, Modi will launch several development projects and join the 10th International Day of Yoga event in Srinagar.
High-level security will be set up in the city for two days, especially around the Sher-e-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC), where the main events will happen. This will be Modi’s second visit to Srinagar in three months. In May, he spoke at a large rally at Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar.
A multi-layer security blanket has been set up to ensure the safety of the Prime Minister. IGP Kashmir Zone Vidhi Kumar Birdi told ANI, “It is a multi-tier security. As per the security protocols, the high-alert security arrangement has been made here.”
Earlier on Tuesday, Srinagar police declared the city a 'Temporary Red Zone' for drones and quadcopters. They said that any unauthorised drone use in this zone will be penalised according to the Drone Rules, 2021.
Modi's visit to Jammu and Kashmir will begin just one day after security forces conducted a search operation and encounter in Baramulla district on Wednesday, resulting in the deaths of two terrorists. The operation is still ongoing. Chinar Corps-Indian Army posted on X said, “On specific intelligence input regarding the presence of terrorists, a Joint Operation was launched by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police today in the Hadipora area of PD Sopore; two terrorists eliminated, and the operation is in progress.”
During his visit to Srinagar, Modi will start 84 development projects in J&K worth ₹1,500 crore.
Things to know about PM Modi's visit
- Modi will inaugurate various projects, including those related to roads, water supply, and higher education infrastructure.
- The prime minister will attend the 'Empowering Youth, Transforming J&K' event in Srinagar. This event is important for the region, highlighting progress and inspiring young achievers. The prime minister will visit stalls and talk with young achievers.
- Modi will take part in the 10th International Day of Yoga event at SKICC in Srinagar, where he will address the crowd and join the Common Yoga Protocol session.
- Additionally, PM Modi will launch the Competitiveness Improvement in Agriculture & Allied Sectors (JKCIP) Project worth ₹1,800 crore. This project will be implemented in 90 blocks across 20 districts in J&K, benefiting 300,000 households and reaching 1.5 million people.
- During his two-day visit, the prime minister will also distribute appointment letters to over 2000 new government employees.
