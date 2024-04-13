Afternoon briefing: Rahul Gandhi buys Mysore Pak for Tamil Nadu CM; US companies are considering 4-day workweek; more

Amid hectic campaigning ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday night took some time out to relish the famous South Indian sweet dish ‘Mysore Pak’ at a shop in Tamil Nadu's Singanallur, before buying it for Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin. In a video shared by the Congress leader on Instagram, Rahul Gandhi can be seen walking into a sweets shop and trying the ‘Mysore Pak’ along with other party workers. He can also be seen shaking hands, interacting, and posing for photographs with the staff of the shop. Dig Deeper Indian National Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi (R) and Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M.K Stalin (AFP)

An absent motivation is the main sign of burnout in the workers. As a result of that, some companies are discussing the possibility of shortening the workweeks. Albeit a few businesses willing to undertake a four-day workweek, the onset of AI technology such as ChatGpt and Google Gemini could, perhaps, speed the shift. Dig Deeper

Ever since Hardik Pandya was appointed as the new captain of the Mumbai Indians last December, the team has been embroiled in a series of controversies. Hardik received significant opposition from MI's own fans when the captaincy switch was announced, and the fan sentiments didn't seem to change when the season began. In all of MI's matches so far, Hardik was booed by fans, who have seemingly sided with Rohit Sharma after the latter lost his captaincy. Dig Deeper

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan box office collection worldwide Day 2: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's action film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is recording good figures at the box office. In just two days, the film has minted ₹55 crore at the worldwide box office. As per a press note shared by production house Pooja Entertainment, the film hit ₹55.14 crore gross worldwide total on Day 2, Friday. The film released on April 11 on the occasion of Eid. The film had collected ₹36.33 crore in worldwide gross on the opening day. Dig Deeper

Cucumber or Kheera can be the ultimate summer superfood for you with its amazing ability to beat the heat, aid in weight loss and help in digestion. With heatwave gripping many parts of the country, keeping the body naturally cool and preventing heat illnesses is crucial. Cucumber has been trusted for thousands of years for its cooling properties and extensively used in traditional medicines and culinary preparations. With low calories, soluble fibre, water content and abundant micronutrients, cucumber can also keep your heart healthy, regulate blood pressure, prevent cancer and many other chronic diseases. Besides, it also boasts of wonderful benefits for your skin health. Dig Deeper