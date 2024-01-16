Afternoon briefing: SC stays defamation case against AAP MP; EAM reacts to ship attacks in Red Sea, all latest news

The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the criminal defamation proceedings pending in a Gujarat court against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) member of Parliament Sanjay Singh over his remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s academic degree. A bench of justices BR Gavai and Sandeep Mehta passed the order while declining to entertain Singh’s request to transfer the trial outside Gujarat. “...request the high court to hear the appeal for a stay or at least the prayer for interim relief within four weeks,” it said. “Till the time the high court decides on grant or refusal of interim relief, proceedings [in the trial court] shall remain stayed.” Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has also been named as an accused in the defamation case. On December 28, the Gujarat court sought the production of Singh even as it was informed that he was under arrest in connection with an alleged money laundering case. Dig Deeper AAP leader Sanjay Singh.(HT File)

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Monday described the recent attacks on ships in the vicinity of India as a matter of “grave concern” to the international community and said such threats directly impact the nation's energy and economic interest. Addressing a joint press conference in Tehran with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian, Jaishankar said the “fraught situation” would not benefit any group. “We have even seen some attacks in the vicinity of India. This is a matter of great concern to the international community. Obviously, it also has a direct bearing on India's energy and economic interests. This fraught situation is not to the benefit of any party and this must be clearly recognised,” the EAM said. Dig Deeper

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

The Latest News

PM Modi to visit Andhra Pradesh and Kerala today; will inaugurate several projects. Dig Deeper

SC stays Gujarat criminal defamation case against AAP MP Sanjay Singh. Dig Deeper

Supreme Court stays Allahabad HC order for survey of Shahi Eidgah mosque. Dig Deeper

India News

Give details of channels with problematic content by Jan 29: NCPCR asks YouTube. Dig Deeper

Akhilesh Yadav dissolves Samajwadi Party's Madhya Pradesh unit. Dig Deeper

S Jaishankar reacts to ships attacks in Red Sea: 'Direct bearing on India's energy'. Dig Deeper

Global Matters

New Zealand parliamentarian resigns over shoplifting allegations. Dig Deeper

Vivek Ramaswamy backs 'America-First patriot' Donald Trump for 'next US president'. Dig Deeper

Canada ‘caught in a population trap’ due to unsustainable levels of immigration: Report. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

BTS member Kim Taehyung aka V and RM posted photos on Instagram after a long time as they were receiving their military training in the army camp. On Tuesday, they completed their 5-week training and graduated with top honours. Celebrating the occasion, BTS leader RM dropped photos for their fans. The training graduation ceremony was held where all trainees appeared in their uniform. Both V and RM posed in their uniform in the photos and were seen saluting. RM also added a glimpse of his certificate. While RM smiled, V had a more serious expression in photos. As per reports of multiple Korean news outlets, V and Kim Namjoon are among the six ‘elite’ graduates of the batch, who have been given top honours for their ‘exceptional’ efforts. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

This year's 75th Emmy Awards are all about love. The star-studded event, held at the Peacock Theatre in downtown Los Angeles, California, saw many celebrity couples turn heads with their exquisite looks and adorable chemistry. The event was nothing short of a glamorous affair as popular star couples such as Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco, Issa Rae and Louis Diame, Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons and many more graced the red carpet. While some ignited the evening with kisses and hugs, others kept things neutral. What remained consistent was the couples' fashion prowess, with chic coordinated ensembles that set new standards for elegance and left fans swooning. Scroll down to know more. Dig Deeper