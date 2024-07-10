Afternoon briefing: SC to hear review pleas on same-sex marriage; DGCA's rules for ground handling agencies, and more

A five judge bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices Sanjiv Khanna, Hima Kohli, BV Nagarathna and PS Narasimha on Wednesday, July 10, are scheduled to consider in-chambers the batch of pleas seeking review of its last year's judgment declining legal recognition to same-sex marriage. On Tuesday, the Supreme Court refused to allow open court hearing of the pleas. In a setback to gay rights activists, a five-judge constitution bench headed by Justice Chandrachud had on October 17 last year refused to accord legal backing to same-sex marriage, saying there was “no unqualified right” to marriage with the exception of those that are recognised by law. Dig deeper Supreme Court of India(ANI)

More news | SC urged to hear review of same-sex marriage verdict in open court

Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has come up with rules for the first time specifying the training and competency requirements for ground personnel for safe operations and to strengthen the oversight mechanism. In a statement, DGCA said the rules to be implemented over six months were published on July 8. “The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has published the Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR) Section 4 Series X Part II, on 8th July 2024 prescribing the framework for safe operations...[of ground handling agencies] after an extensive consultation process with all stakeholders,” the statement said. “The implementation of this CAR will standardise the requirements across the ground handling agencies [and] strengthen the oversight mechanism.” Dig deeper

More news | DGCA revises regulations to boost seaplane operations

Latest News

Tibet rain: Floods and landslides leave hundreds stranded Dig deeper

BMC demolishes Juhu bar where BMW hit-and-run case accused Mihir Shah drank liquor Dig deeper

India News

Raiganj bypoll: BJP candidate accuses TMC of disrupting Bengal election process Dig deeper

Divorced Muslim woman can seek maintenance from husband: Supreme Court Dig deeper

Trending

A management consultant from New Delhi has revealed how much he earns and the figure, according to social media users who watched his video, is staggering. The unnamed management consultant was walking around New York when he was approached by Instagram channel Salary Scale for a vox pop interview. Asked about his profession by the Salary Scale interviewer, the man replied: “I work as a management consultant.” He added that he has eight to nine years of work experience in total. “In India, salaries for management consultants are very standard. So across the top three firms, a person like me – so I’m like a senior manager – someone like that can expect making ₹80,000 to ₹1.2 crore per annum,” he revealed. Dig deeper

Business News

With the Union Budget 2024 scheduled to be presented on July 23, 2024 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, income tax slabs are an important component that has been getting a lot of attention lately, with reports suggesting there may be potential tax cuts for boosting consumption in the economy. This is despite the fact that the Finance Minister did not announce any changes in taxation in the interim budget this year presented on February 1. Dig deeper

Global Matters

Joe Biden was seen carefully reading from teleprompters in a speech kicking off NATO’s annual summit on Tuesday, July 9, in Washington DC. The president eventually presented the alliance’s secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg with the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Biden, 81, spoke with very few small verbal stumbles. At one point, he struggled slightly to pronounce “Ukraine.” “[Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s war of aggression against Ukraine continues and Putin wants nothing less than Ukraine’s total subjugation and to end Ukraine’s democracy, to destroy Urains, Urains, Ukraine’s culture, and to wipe Ukraine off the map,” Biden said. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Siddharth has praised veteran actors Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan for setting a precedent in the Tamil film industry by never “advertising for alcohol, cigarettes, paan masala”. Speaking with News18, the actor said that they made this decision years ago and stuck to it. Siddharth said, “Rajini sir and Kamal sir took a decision years ago that they still stand by. They don’t go and endorse surrogate advertising for alcohol, smoking, paan masala and all that. Nobody does it because they set a precedent. We’re very proud to have two such legends in our industry because they’re two people who showed us the way in many ways.” Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Sunil Gavaskar, the original ‘Little Master’ of Indian cricket, turns a sprightly 75 today. Through the years, he’s faced some of the fiercest fast bowlers without a helmet, earned respect for India with his feats, become an iconic commentator and never stopped loving the game. And when he does get some time, he loves nothing more than inspiring a new generation of cricketers. It helps him stay relevant even in 2024. When I was playing, I didn’t even know when I would reach 75. On 50, people would applaud. When you are closer to 100, there would be anticipation. With 75, if you guys wouldn’t tell me, I wouldn’t even know that I have touched 75. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our Afternoon briefing. Catch you in the evening.