News / India News / Afternoon briefing: Suspense over new BJP CMs continues; CJI's take on collegium and all latest news

ByHT News Desk
Dec 08, 2023 01:34 PM IST

A shortlist of the biggest headlines, recommended stories, and special collection of news items you should check out.

Five days after the assembly election results for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan were declared, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday named central observers for electing the leaders of its legislature parties in the state amid indications that new chief ministers may be named over the weekend, ANI reported. The party has named Union defence minister Rajnath Singh, Vinod Tawade and Saroj Pandey as observers of Rajasthan. For Madhya Pradesh, the party has appointed Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, K Laxman and Asha Lakra. In Chhattisgarh, Union Ministers Arjun Munda, Sarbananda Sonowal and Dushyant Gautam have been appointed as observers. Dig deeper

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Sarbananda Sonowal, BJP National President JP Nadda and other leaders during the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting, at the Parliament House in New Delhi on Dec. 7, 2023. (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Sarbananda Sonowal, BJP National President JP Nadda and other leaders during the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting, at the Parliament House in New Delhi on Dec. 7, 2023. (PTI)

More on elections: Four Union ministers get additional charge after BJP MPs winning assembly polls resign

BJP to finalise CMs for 3 states on this date? Kailash Vijayvargiya's big claim

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud described himself as a “servant of the law and the Constitution” when a lawyer claimed that the CJI ought to do away with the system of collegium and designation of senior advocates. “As a lawyer you have the freedom to pursue your heart’s desire. But as a judge of this Court, I am a servant of the law and the Constitution. I have to follow the position and the law laid down,” justice Chandrachud told advocate Mathews J Nedumpara. Dig deeper.

Latest News

Ethics panel report on Mahua Moitra tabled in Lok Sabha; TMC seeks ‘48 hours’ to study document

‘K Chandrashekar Rao needs to undergo…’: Son KTR gives BRS chief's health update

National News

ZPM leader Lalduhoma takes oath as Mizoram chief minister

Sensex hits all-time high; Nifty scales 21,000 mark post RBI policy decision

Global Matters

Explosions heard near US embassy in Baghdad: Report

Canada raises cost-of-living requirements for international students

Entertainment Focus

The much-awaited teaser of Siddharth Anand's upcoming film Fighter is finally out and is worth the hype. It shows glimpses of Hrithik Roshan's Patty, Deepika Padukone's Minni and Anil Kapoor's Rocky as Squadron leaders in uniform and full swag as they go on in a mission in their fighter jets. The film will release on January 25, exactly an year after Siddharth's last blockbuster, Pathaan. Dig deeper.

Lifestyle and Health

Colour plays an integral role in a home; it moulds how one perceives their surroundings and how they feel in its presence, weaving together the design language of the residence. While engaging with a statement hue palette like earthy tones, a story can be built around it to form a captivating vignette where these shades can be introduced in regulated amounts to create depth and visual hierarchy. Dig deeper.

That’s all we have at this hour in our afternoon briefing. Catch you in the evening.

Get Latest India News and Telangana CM Oath Ceremony Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
