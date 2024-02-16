Afternoon briefing: Why are farmers blocking Delhi borders?; Greece legalises same-sex marriage; and all latest news
A shortlist of the biggest headlines, recommended stories, and a special collection of news items you should check out.
Farmers nationwide, led by the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) within the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), are protesting for assured crop prices, reviving the movement that led to the repeal of three contentious agricultural laws in 2021. The BKU has declared a Gramin Bharat Bandh on February 16, emphasizing unmet demands. The protests underscore the ongoing challenges faced by farmers and their persistent calls for better policies to safeguard their interests, particularly in relation to crop pricing. The movement aims to address the concerns of tens of thousands of farmers who seek fair treatment and support from the government for their agricultural endeavors. Dig deeper.
More news on Bharat Bandh Bharat bandh today: Farmers' protest impact in Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu
Bharat Bandh LIVE Updates: Farmer dies of heart attack at Punjab-Haryana border
Greece has made history by becoming the first predominantly Orthodox Christian nation to legalize same-sex marriage through civil law. This landmark decision stands out as a rarity within the Orthodox Christian world, where leadership, though lacking a centralized doctrinal authority, has generally opposed acknowledging same-sex relationships, both within religious rites and in civil contexts. The Eastern Orthodox stance against such recognition is mirrored by prevailing public opinion in majority Orthodox countries, which has largely been unsupportive of same-sex relationships. Consequently, Greece's move marks a distinctive departure from prevailing norms within the Orthodox Christian community. Dig deeper.
Latest News
HC asks government to explain flip flops over Goa Outline Development Plans
PM Modi to launch Gurugram Metro project, AIIMS Rewari today: All you need to know
India News
Congress says bank accounts frozen: 'No money to pay electricity bill, salaries'
Panel submits Maratha report ahead of assembly session for quota law passage
Global Matters
Hoax bomb threats at four Kentucky schools prompt evacuations; police suspect Valentine's Day prank
Indo-Canadians upset at continuing break-ins at Hindu temples
Sports Goings
During the third Test between India and England in Rajkot, umpire Joel Wilson imposed a five-run penalty on India. This decision was made as the home team batters were found guilty of running on the middle of the pitch for the second time. The incident occurred in the 102nd over of India's innings on Day 2 when leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed bowled to Ravichandran Ashwin. Ashwin pushed the ball towards the off side, attempting a single, but was sent back by non-striker Dhurv Jurel. The penalty underscores the importance of maintaining proper running lines on the pitch to avoid penalties in cricket matches. Dig deeper.
Entertainment Focus
After taking her time, Priyanka Chopra shared a heartfelt Valentine's Day post for her singer-husband Nick Jonas on Instagram. The post included pictures of the couple during their V-Day celebrations, as well as adorable images of their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. In addition, Priyanka shared a throwback picture from her and Nick's December 2018 wedding, adding a nostalgic touch to the celebration of love. The post reflects the actress's affectionate sentiments on Valentine's Day and provides glimpses into the couple's cherished moments. Dig deeper.
Lifestyle and Health
The world premiere of Dune: Part Two, the sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Dune: Part One, took place in London. Directed by Denis Villeneuve, the star-studded event featured celebrities like Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, and Florence Pugh on the glamorous red carpet. The evening was marked by a high dose of fashion, with Zendaya notably wearing a silver bodysuit from Mugler's Autumn-Winter 1995 couture collection, capturing attention and adding to the glitz of the premiere. The event marked a significant moment for film enthusiasts, eagerly anticipating the continuation of the Dune saga. Dig deeper.
