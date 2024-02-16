Bharat Bandh LIVE Updates: Farmers to block roads as nationwide strike begins

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of 37 farm unions, along with central trade unions, have called for Bharat bandh on Friday. (HT Photo)

Bharat Bandh LIVE Updates: Various farmers' unions, including the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), called for a Gramin Bharat Bandh, a nationwide strike, on Friday, February 16, in order to press for their demands in front of the Centre. The SKM requested all like-minded farmers' organisations to come together and be a part of the Bharat Bandh, which is called by the central trade unions.

The Bharat bandh call has come amid the ‘Delhi Chalo’ protests by hundreds of farmers, who are marching from Haryana, Punjab and have been stopped at the Haryana borders near Ambala, which is around 200 kilometres away from Delhi. Haryana security forces have been using tear gas on the farmers trying to disperse them.

The SKM (non-political) has asked all the like-minded farmer organisations to come forward and participate in the Bharat bandh, which is a day-long protest beginning from 6am to 4pm.

The farmers will be participating in a widespread chakka jam on major roads across India from 12 pm to 4 pm. In Punjab, a large part of state and national highways would be closed for at least the four hours.

What will be affected:

Transportation

Agricultural activities

Activities related to the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA)

Private offices

Village shops

Rural industrial and service establishments.

What are farmers demanding: