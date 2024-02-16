Bharat Bandh LIVE Updates: Farmers to block roads as nationwide strike begins
Bharat Bandh LIVE Updates: Various farmers' unions, including the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), called for a Gramin Bharat Bandh, a nationwide strike, on Friday, February 16, in order to press for their demands in front of the Centre. The SKM requested all like-minded farmers' organisations to come together and be a part of the Bharat Bandh, which is called by the central trade unions....Read More
The Bharat bandh call has come amid the ‘Delhi Chalo’ protests by hundreds of farmers, who are marching from Haryana, Punjab and have been stopped at the Haryana borders near Ambala, which is around 200 kilometres away from Delhi. Haryana security forces have been using tear gas on the farmers trying to disperse them.
The SKM (non-political) has asked all the like-minded farmer organisations to come forward and participate in the Bharat bandh, which is a day-long protest beginning from 6am to 4pm.
The farmers will be participating in a widespread chakka jam on major roads across India from 12 pm to 4 pm. In Punjab, a large part of state and national highways would be closed for at least the four hours.
What will be affected:
- Transportation
- Agricultural activities
- Activities related to the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA)
- Private offices
- Village shops
- Rural industrial and service establishments.
What are farmers demanding:
- Guaranteed Minimum Support Price (MSP) for all crops through legislation.
- Strengthen the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).
- Reinstitute the old pension scheme for wider coverage.
- Ensure pension and social security for all workers (formal & informal).
- Provide free 300 units of power for both farming and domestic use.
- Implement comprehensive crop insurance for better risk management.
- Increase existing pensions to ₹10,000 per month.
Traders say business as usual despite Bharat Bandh
While farmer unions hold their nationwide Bharat Bandh protest today, February 16th, traders across India plan to keep their businesses running uninterrupted. This decision reflects their "commitment to serving communities and maintaining economic stability," according to representatives from the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT).
Speaking to ANI, CAIT President BC Bhartia and Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal emphasised the crucial role traders play in ensuring the availability of essential goods and services to the public during such events. They highlighted their right to conduct business and contribute to the nation's economic stability.
"Despite the Bharat Bandh called by farmers on 16th Feb, traders nationwide stand resilient in their commitment to serve communities and maintain economic stability. As, Secretary General of CAIT, I emphasize the vital role traders play in our nation's economy. We assert our right to conduct business, urging fellow traders to keep establishments open," posted on X.