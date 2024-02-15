CBSE exams begin, border blockade worries parents, students

With border blockades to stop farmers’ protests resulting in jams across Noida over the past one week, parents of students appearing for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exams that began on Thursday are a worried lot. As farmers have called for a “Bharat Grameen Bandh (nationwide rural strike)” on Friday, the All Noida School Parents Association (ANSPA) has urged farmer groups to allow students to reach their examination centres. (Above) Barricades placed at the Chilla-Delhi border on Thursday. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

As farmers have called for a “Bharat Grameen Bandh (nationwide rural strike)” on Friday, the All Noida School Parents Association (ANSPA) has urged farmer groups to allow students to reach their examination centres.

“We have also appealed to the Noida police to ensure students do not get stuck in jams during intense checking drives on Noida-Delhi borders,” said Yatendra Kasana, president of ANSPA.

On Wednesday, the CBSE issued an advisory asking students to use the Metro to reach exam centres. With exams commencing at 10.30am, the students have been instructed to report at centres by 10am.

Manoj Kataria, founder of Gautam Buddh Nagar Parents Welfare Society, said there are hundreds of students who live in Noida but study in Delhi schools… with intensive checking on Noida-Delhi borders, “parents are apprehensive of sending their wards to the centres by road, and have instead decided to take them via metro”.

“However, not everyone has access to the Metro service and not every examination centre may be near a metro station,” he said.

In Gautam Buddh Nagar, 55 centres have been earmarked in the district for the board examination, in which a total of 49,000 students will appear. There are 210 CBSE schools in the district. Of these, 28,000 students are of Class 10, and 21,000 students of Class 12, as per records available with district education officials.

Aditi Basu Roy, district president of All India Principals’ Association (Noida chapter), the CBSE is very strict when it comes to board examinations and “students cannot be late in reaching their examination centres, else they may lose a whole academic year”.

When asked, farmers’ union representatives asserted that their protests will not obstruct students headed for examinations.

“We will not block any roads that will create inconvenience to students. If we find any student stuck at any place, we will help them in whichever way we can. We will also not conduct any protest near schools, or hospitals,” said Bharatiya Kisan Parishad leader Sukhbir Khalifa.