Afternoon briefing: Why Congress leader slammed Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Sanjay Raut's dig at Nitish Kumar; all latest news

Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam criticized Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra as "political tourism," stating the party is traveling while others prepare for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Krishnam expressed disappointment, suggesting the Congress is seemingly gearing up for the 2029 elections instead. The Yatra, which began on January 14, entered Bihar after its former ally JD(U) joined hands with the BJP. Krishnam cited Nitish Kumar's credibility loss, attributing INDIA bloc's predicament to his decisions. He recommended the Congress contest the Lok Sabha elections independently across the country. Dig Deeper Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. (PTI)

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut criticized Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for shifting his alliance from the INDIA bloc to rejoin the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance. Raut suggested Kumar has "developed amnesia" and doesn't realize which party he has aligned with. He sarcastically remarked that once Kumar takes medicine, he will realize his alliance with the BJP and return to the INDIA alliance. Raut also took a jab at the mental health of both Kumar and the BJP, stating that Kumar's name never came up for any lead position in the INDIA alliance, emphasizing their unstable mental state. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

‘CAA across India within 7 days’: Union minister Shantanu Thakur's big 'guarantee' in Bengal. Dig Deeper

NCP vs NCP: Maharashtra Speaker gets more time to decide on pleas against Ajit Pawar MLAs. Dig Deeper

Rahul Gandhi-led Congress Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra enters Bihar, day after Nitish Kumar's flip-flop. Dig Deeper

India News

NDA serves notice for House speaker’s removal day after Nitish rejoins alliance. Dig Deeper

Judge vs judge matter: Supreme Court transfers to itself case from Calcutta HC. Dig Deeper

Delhi weather: IMD says rain likely in next few days; temperature to rise in other parts. Dig Deeper

Global Matters

Iran executes four people allegedly linked to Israeli intelligence, report reveals. Dig Deeper

China warns students after reports of harassment at Washington airport. Dig Deeper

Explained: Why did clashes erupt in Maldives Parliament? What led to the chaos? Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

In the lead-up to India's Test series opener against England, Nasser Hussain emphasized England's resilient Bazball approach and warned India of the visitors' determination. Labelling India as favorites, he urged uncapped spinners Tom Hartley and Shoaib Bashir to prove their mettle. Despite India's 1-0 series deficit, Hussain praised England's stubbornness, asserting they are a side "not to be messed with." Reflecting on England's Bazball success, he noted that it can work in Indian conditions. Following Ollie Pope's record-setting knock and Hartley's impactful debut, Hussain anticipates India's comeback but acknowledges the wake-up call for the hosts. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui responded to allegations of the show being 'fixed,' stating that if he were a fixed winner, he wouldn't have faced such scrutiny. He urged critics to watch the entire season, emphasizing the hard work and effort he invested. Faruqui acknowledged the impossibility of changing everyone's opinion but believed he won due to people's love. Following his win, some viewers felt first runner-up Abhishek Kumar was more deserving. However, reports suggest a significant vote difference in Faruqui's favor. The comedian received the Bigg Boss 17 trophy, a car, and a ₹50 lakh cash prize. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Mushrooms, a nutrient powerhouse, offer numerous health benefits, including preventing chronic diseases like cancer, Alzheimer's, diabetes, and high blood pressure. Despite being fungi, mushrooms provide antioxidants, protein, vitamins, and minerals. Low in calories and sodium, they aid weight management and hypertension control. Rich in protein, fibre, selenium, and antioxidants, mushrooms support cognitive health, diabetes prevention, heart health, and cancer risk reduction. With high selenium, Vitamin D, and Vitamin B6 content, mushrooms boost the immune system. Additionally, they are linked to lowering cholesterol and promoting overall well-being, making them a valuable addition to a healthy diet. Dig Deeper

