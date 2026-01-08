‘Against Kannada-speaking minorities’: Why a Karnataka body is opposing Kerala’s Malayalam Language Bill

A proposed language law in Kerala has sparked resistance from across the state border, with a Karnataka-based authority warning that it could undermine the rights and education of Kannada-speaking minorities in Kerala's Kasaragod district. A delegation met the Kerala Governor, who promised a review of the Bill, which KBADA deems unconstitutional and detrimental to minority education.

The Karnataka Border Areas Development Authority (KBADA) has reportedly raised serious objections to the Malayalam Language Bill, 2025, which mandates Malayalam as the first language from Classes 1 to 10 in all government and private Kannada-medium schools in Kasaragod. The authority argues that the move disproportionately affects Kannada-speaking families living in the border district.

"The bill proposed by the Kerala government is wholly unconstitutional and is against the interests of the large number of Kannada-speaking linguistic minorities residing in Kasaragod district of Kerala," a KBADA press release cited by news agency PTI read.

ALSO READ | ‘Insane skills’: Woman amazed as Bengaluru kid switches between Hindi, Tamil and Kannada mid-conversation

A KBADA delegation recently met Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, submitting a memorandum seeking the Bill’s suspension and a comprehensive review. The governor, the authority said, has assured them that the legislation will be carefully examined before any decision is taken.

The Karnataka body argues that the bill violates the rights of linguistic minorities protected under the Indian Constitution. In a statement, the authority pointed to safeguards under Articles 30, 347, 350, 350A and 350B, which are meant to preserve minority languages and ensure education in a child’s mother tongue, said the report.

ALSO READ | No politics in literature, assures CM Fadnavis at Sahitya Sammelan

The body also recalled that a similar proposal was rejected by the President in 2017 and noted that the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs has, in the past, advised Kerala to actively protect linguistic minority interests in Kasaragod.

KBADA further argued that constitutional provisions require measures such as the appointment of Kannada teachers in Kannada-medium schools, the use of Kannada on signboards at police stations, railway stations and national highways, and the use of the language in official communication in public offices across Kasaragod, the report noted.

The authority warned that enforcing Malayalam as the compulsory first language could place Kannada-speaking students at a disadvantage, especially those unfamiliar with the language. It said this could negatively impact their academic performance and future opportunities, particularly if they pursue higher education outside Kerala.

The delegation also demanded that the Kasaragod district collector’s committee hold bi-monthly meetings to regularly address the concerns of linguistic minorities.

ALSO READ | 'Tamil should be medium of instruction': Union Minister urge state govt to implemet NEP

Those who met the governor included KBADA Secretary Prakash V Mattihalli, members Subbaiahkatte, Tekkekere Shankaranarayana Bhat, Jayaprakash Narayana Tottetodu, Kerala Kasapa president Muralidhara Ballukarya, Kerala State Teachers’ Association president Sukesh A, and other representatives from the Kannada-speaking community in Kasaragod, the report stated.

KBADA said the governor assured them that the Bill would be stalled for review and that the interests of Kannadigas in Kasaragod would be protected.

(With inputs from PTI)