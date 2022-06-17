Agnipath scheme: National Institute of Open Schooling to launch special programme for recruits

n an attempt to allay apprehensions about the Agnipath scheme for short-term induction of soldiers into the armed forces, the Union ministry of education on Thursday said it will start a special programme through the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) to help recruits obtain Class 12 certificates.

In a separate development, the Union ministry of finance held a meeting with several banks and financial institutions to identify ways in which they can support Agniveers on completion of their tenure.

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved Agnipath, a scheme for the Indian youth to serve in the armed forces; those selected under this scheme will be called Agniveers. The scheme seeks to recruit soldiers, including women, for only four years with a provision to retain 25% of them in the regular cadre for 15 more years after another round of screening. Agniveers shall be recruited between the ages of 17.5 and 21 years. Candidates who have passed Class 10 can apply for the recruitment process.

On Thursday, the education ministry said that under its new initiative, NIOS will develop customised courses to help Agniveers who have cleared matriculation obtain Class 12 certificates. The certificates to be issued by NIOS will be recognised for higher education and employment.

“The Department of School Education & Literacy through its autonomous institution, the NIOS, is instituting a special programme in consultation with the defence authorities to enable those Agniveers who are 10th class pass to further their education and obtain a 12th class pass certificate by developing customised courses that are not only current but very relevant to their area of service,” the ministry said in a statement.

“This certificate is recognised for both employment and higher education purposes in the whole country. This will benefit the Agniveers to gain adequate educational qualification and skills to take up a productive role in society later in life,” the statement added.

The new scheme has triggered protests across the country, with army aspirants raising concerns over the future of recruits who complete their four-year tour of duty. Government officials, however, asserted that the scheme will not reduce opportunities for the youth.

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan tweeted: “The customized programme by NIOS will be relevant to the spirit of the Agnipath scheme. This certificate will equip Agniveers with relevant knowledge & skills and enable them to pursue jobs and higher education across India...”

Meanwhile, the finance ministry met executives at state-owned banks to discuss ways to find employment for the Agniveers, as those recruited under the new scheme will be called.

“During the meeting, it was decided that Public Sector Banks, Public Sector Insurance Companies & Financial Institutions would explore employment opportunities for Agniveers in suitable capacities based on their educational qualifications and skills through suitable benefits/relaxations, etc,” the ministry’s statement said.

“It was also decided that Banks would explore possibilities of supporting Agniveers through suitable credit facilities for skill upgradation, education for setting up businesses and to take up self-employment... The existing government schemes such as MUDRA, Stand Up India etc. would be leveraged for extending such support to Agniveers,” it added.