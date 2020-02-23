Agra city decks up to greet US president

india

Updated: Feb 23, 2020 23:55 IST

Agra: Massive billboards have been put up and roundabouts decked up with American and Indian flags to welcome US President Donald Trump in Agra on Monday. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and governor Anandiben Patel will receive him at the airport, where 300 artists will welcome him.

The welcome ceremony for Trump is expected to last 15 minutes before he would proceed towards the Taj Mahal at 5pm. Students will wave Indian and American flags along the 14-km route Trump will take to reach the Taj Mahal. Stages have been set up at main crossings, where over 3,000 artistes will perform.

The US President is expected to stay at the Taj Mahal for about an hour before leaving for Delhi around 6.45 pm.

As many as 10 companies each of Provincial Armed Constabulary and central paramilitary forces have been deployed in Agra along with a dozen teams of the National Security Guard and nearly 4,500 Uttar Pradesh police personnel.

The Taj Mahal will remain closed for the public from 12.30pm on Monday in view of the US President’s visit.

Vasant Swarankar, the superintending archaeologist for Agra circle of the Archaeological Survey of India, issued a notice in this regard on Sunday under the power vested in him under Rule 5 of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Rules.

“Early closure of the Taj Mahal is because of the visit of Donald Trump, the President of United States of America,” said Swarankar in the notice. “The monument will remain closed till the departure of the guest.”

The entry of heavy vehicles has been also banned in Agra on Monday. Also, there will be diversions on both expressways—Yamuna and Agra-Lucknow.

Commissioner, Agra division, Anil Kumar, has indicated some changes to the scheduled Taj Mahotsav being organised at Shilpgram—a kilometre east from the Taj Mahal on Monday.

“If all goes well in time, the Taj Mahotsav might have a late evening event at Shilpgram after the departure of the VVIP guests,” said a tourism official.