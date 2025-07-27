Agra conversion racket has Pakistan, Gaza links, used online games to target girls

Agra Police on Saturday revealed that a religious conversion racket uncovered earlier this month had international links, with several girls allegedly in contact with individuals in Pakistan. The network, according to investigators, operated through social media, online games, encrypted communication platforms, and the dark web. Arrested accused Abdul Rehman aka Rehman Chacha (Sourced, enhanced with AI)

Police said the girls were targeted for religious conversion by individuals based in Pakistan who discussed Islamic beliefs, while some Kashmiri women involved in the network allegedly criticised Hinduism and promoted Islam.

“We have interrogated 14 arrested individuals and spoken to the rescued girls,” said Agra police commissioner Deepak Kumar. “It was found that they were in contact with people in Pakistan, who spoke to them about Islam, and with some girls in Kashmir who reportedly influenced them to adopt the religion.”

Pakistan handlers, social media influencers under lens

Officials have identified two Pakistani individuals—Tanveer Ahmed and Sahil Adeem—who were reportedly in frequent contact with the girls through social media platforms.

“The network targeted youth, particularly those involved in online gaming, and used encrypted platforms and foreign contacts to push conversion,” a senior officer said.

The network allegedly took advantage of the anonymity of gaming platforms and secure messaging apps to influence minors, particularly girls, by gradually introducing religious content and ideology.

Funds linked to Gaza

The operation was allegedly masterminded by two converts currently in custody: Abdul Rehman alias Rehman Chacha, previously Mahendra Pal, and Ayesha, formerly SB Krishna.

Twelve other accused have also been arrested, and police said they have admitted to being part of the larger network.

Meanwhile, another accused, Rehman Qureshi, allegedly used crowdfunding to raise money for the racket. Police say he maintained transactions in cryptocurrency and foreign currency, some of which were traced to individuals in the Gaza Strip.

Investigators further stated that at least three members of the network were well-versed in using the dark web and regularly communicated via encrypted apps and coded language to avoid surveillance.

One girl became key witness

One of the victims, a 21-year-old woman rescued from Uttarakhand, has given her statement before a magistrate in Agra under Section 183 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). She is currently regarded as the key witness in the case.

The police said multiple victims were rescued from Dehradun, Bareilly, Aligarh, Jhajjar, and Rohtak. These young women are now being interviewed to gather more information about the scope and operation of the network.

Last week, Agra police also rescued a woman from Haryana in connection with the same case. Investigations are ongoing.