Ahead of Diwali, Modi to handover 75,000 appointment letters at Rozgar Mela

Published on Oct 20, 2022 04:09 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(PTI)
ANI | , New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually launch Rozgar Mela on Saturday - a recruitment drive for 10 lakh personnel. During the ceremony, appointment letters will be handed over to 75,000 newly inducted appointees, a statement from Prime Minister's Office said on Thursday. Prime Minister will also address these appointees on the occasion.

The statement said this will be a significant step forward towards fulfilling the continuous commitment of the Prime Minister to providing job opportunities for the youth and ensuring the welfare of citizens.

"As per the directions of the Prime Minister, all Ministries and Departments are working towards filling up existing vacancies against sanctioned posts in Mission Mode."

The new recruits from across the country will join 38 Ministries/Departments of the Government of India.

"The appointees will join the government at various levels viz. Group - A, Group - B (Gazetted), Group - B (Non-Gazetted) and Group - C. The posts on which appointments are being made include Central Armed Force Personnel, Sub Inspector, Constable, LDC, Steno, PA, Income Tax Inspectors, MTS, among others," the PMO statement said.

These recruitments are being done in mission mode by Ministries and Departments either by themselves or through recruiting agencies such as UPSC, SSC, and Railway Recruitment Board.

"For expeditious recruitment, selection processes have been simplified and made tech-enabled," the statement concluded.

