Jammu and Kashmir: Ahead of polls, Darbar Move key talking point three years after its scrapping

Ahead of the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, the first since 2014, and also the first after the erstwhile state was split into two Union territories, the so-called Darbar Move — shifting the seat of power to Jammu for six months during winter and moving it back to Srinagar in summer — has become a talking point. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir and Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) President Farooq Abdullah during a public meeting for Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, in Anantnag. (PTI)

Opposition parties, especially National Conference, Congress, Apni Party and Peoples Democratic Party have promised to revive the 150-year-old practice, which was scrapped on June 30, 2021, after the Jammu and Kashmir high court had observed there was “no legal justification or constitutional basis for Darbar Move”.

While the high court did not issue any direction to the state, the UT’s government took the decision on its own.

Former deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the party’s chief spokesperson Sunil Sethi said the revival of the practice is not a part of their manifesto.

The practice started under Dogra King Maharja Ranbir Singh. While it was motivated by weather, the shift ended up being beneficial to Jammu’s economy.

“Darbar Move had two key aspects to it — economic and social. Besides, boosting the local economy in Jammu, Kashmiris celebrated their festivals with us and vice versa. It gave us both an opportunity to understand each other. It promoted brotherhood,” said president of the Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry Arun Gupta.

“Three years on, every one in Jammu is disappointed and frustrated. Commercial activity has taken a severe hit, shopkeepers are sitting idle, and properties are lying vacant,” he added.

“If the government saved ₹200 crore of public money annually by abandoning the practice, it has caused a loss of ₹1000 crores to the two regions. Small businesses, shopkeepers, traders, cab operators, hotels, eateries, and tourism have suffered enormous losses. It should be revived without further delay,” he said.

The Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry has submitted a representation to the government to resume the practice.

High court lawyer and social activist advocate Sheikh Shakeel Ahmed echoes Gupta’s sentiments. “Darbar Move acted as a bridge between Kashmir and Jammu. It used to bring two diverse cultures together, strengthened communal harmony and brotherhood between the two communities,” he said.

Lalit Mahajan, chairman of the Federation of Industries Jammu, said there is another aspect to the discontinuation.

“Administration promised availability of bureaucrats in Jammu during summers on rotational basis to listen to public grievances but hardly any are available here. As a result, we have to go to Srinagar for raising our grievances. Though the government has shifted to e-governance, there are certain issues have to be raised face to face with the officers,” he explained.

There was no response from the LG’s office to HT’s queries in the matter.

Chief spokesperson and former legislator of the J&K Congress Ravinder Sharma recalled the time when 40,000 families from Kashmir used to flock to Jammu during winters.

“Tourists today go straight to Kashmir; the train has already reached there. And pilgrims (to Vaishnodevi) go directly go to Katra without stopping at Jammu, which is in dire straits after disbanding the practice.”

He said his party would restore the practice after the election.

The Congress is fighting the election in alliance with the National Conference, which too has promised this. The NC has promised to reinstate the practice of Darbar Move. “We pledge to enhance the unity of our state by reinstating the full Darbar Move,” the party’s manifesto said.