Ahead of Vasant Panchami, Jharkhand artisans make Covid vaccine-themed goddess
Ahead of Vasant Panchami, artists in Jharkhand are preparing Covid-19 vaccine-themed idols of Goddess Saraswati at peace road.
"Development of Coronavirus vaccine is a matter of knowledge. So, Goddess Saraswati is relevant in this context. We are displaying the vaccine produced by India. The Goddess will cure the disease through the vaccine," Ajay Kumar Paul, an idol maker told ANI.
"We always do something different every time and comes up with theme-based idols every year. This time we made Covid-19 vaccine-themed idols," he added.
Rakesh Chaurasia, a customer said, "Goddess Saraswati is the goddess of knowledge, music, art, speech, wisdom, and learning. Knowledge plays a major role in the manufacturing of Covid-19 vaccines. Therefore, idols of Goddess Saraswati are significant and I am also purchasing an idol."
Vasant Panchami is a popular Hindu festival that celebrates the onset of spring. This festival also marks the start of Saraswati Puja.
This festival is celebrated during 'Shukla Paksha' or the Full Moon fortnight in the month of Magha of the Hindu calendar. It will be celebrated on February 16.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
