AI 80s photo trend: Best prompts to turn your photos into glamorous 1980s film camera shots

A fresh trend has taken over the feed of social media platforms this week, with users prompting AI to transform their pictures into versions from the 1980s. Representational Image generated using AI (HT Digital)

The trend reimagines modern-day portraits as grainy, hazy pictures taken from the film cameras of the 80s. Featuring fashion trends from that period, the internet has now become a blur of puffy sleeves, bright colors and glamorous makeup.

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