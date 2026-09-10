AI 80s photo trend: Best prompts to turn your photos into glamorous 1980s film camera shots
A viral trend has users prompting AI to recreate portraits mimicking styles of the 60s to 90s. Here's some prompts to create your own pictures using AI.
A fresh trend has taken over the feed of social media platforms this week, with users prompting AI to transform their pictures into versions from the 1980s.
The trend reimagines modern-day portraits as grainy, hazy pictures taken from the film cameras of the 80s. Featuring fashion trends from that period, the internet has now become a blur of puffy sleeves, bright colors and glamorous makeup.
Also Read | Celebrities hop onto the 1908s trend
Deep Dive
Here’s how you can recreate these nostalgic portraits. Use these prompts to transform your photo into stunning 1960s, 70s, 80s, and 90s-inspired looks using ChatGPT, Google Gemini, Google Flow or any other AI photo-editing tool.
The rebellious 60s
The 60s sported blouses with puffed sleeves
Prompt: “Transform this photo into a 1960s-inspired portrait without changing the facial identity, features or skin tone. Add era-appropriate clothing with clean geometric lines, accessories, and a structured hairstyle with volume. Use a mid-century backdrop, soft directional lighting and light film grain for an authentic analogue feel.”
The disco-era 70s
Prompt: "Transform this photo into a 1970s portrait, keeping the facial identity, structure and skin tone unchanged. Style with flowing fabrics, earthy or warm tones, statement jewellery and feathered or layered hair. Use golden warm lighting, a vintage interior backdrop and a slightly faded, grainy analogue texture."
Also read | Shashi Tharoor and Renuka Chaudhary post real photos from the 80s
The bold, dramatic 80s
Prompt: "Transform this photo into a glamorous 1980s portrait, preserving the exact facial identity, expression and skin tone. Add a bold silhouette outfit, statement earrings, voluminous hair and dramatic studio lighting. Use rich, saturated colors, soft-focus flash photography and authentic film grain."
The minimalist 90s
Prompt: "Transform this photo into a 1990s-style portrait without altering the facial identity, features or skin tone. Style with understated, chic clothing, natural-glossy makeup and era-appropriate hair. Feature a simple background like a bedroom or café setting, with soft natural lighting and slightly desaturated colors."
Also Read: 15 ChatGPT prompts for a 90s retro makeover
The trend has moved quickly beyond ordinary social media users, with several celebrities and public figures also sharing their own transformed portraits.
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