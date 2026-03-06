Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    AIADMK, DMK candidates file nomination ahead of Tamil Nadu elections

    Notable candidates include Trichy N Siva and M Thambidurai. Chief Minister M K Stalin accompanied the DMK nominees.

    Published on: Mar 06, 2026 1:32 PM IST
    PTI
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Six candidates from the DMK, AIADMK and their allies filed their nominations on Thursday for the biennial election to the Rajya Sabha.

    Chief minister MK Stalin, accompanied all four candidates during the submission of papers on the last day of filing nominations for the biennial election on March 16. (X/@mkstalin)
    Chief minister MK Stalin, accompanied all four candidates during the submission of papers on the last day of filing nominations for the biennial election on March 16. (X/@mkstalin)

    Among them, four were from the ruling DMK combine and two were from the opposition AIADMK. It included two veterans, Trichy N Siva (DMK) and M Thambidurai (AIADMK).

    Chief minister MK Stalin, accompanied all four candidates during the submission of papers on the last day of filing nominations for the biennial election on March 16.

    After scrutiny of nominations on March 6, the election will be held on March 16 if required.

    recommendedIcon
    Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India, latest India vs England LIVE Score, at HindustanTime
    News/India News/AIADMK, DMK Candidates File Nomination Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Elections
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes