AIADMK, DMK candidates file nomination ahead of Tamil Nadu elections

Six candidates from the DMK, AIADMK and their allies filed their nominations on Thursday for the biennial election to the Rajya Sabha. Chief minister MK Stalin, accompanied all four candidates during the submission of papers on the last day of filing nominations for the biennial election on March 16. (X/@mkstalin)

Among them, four were from the ruling DMK combine and two were from the opposition AIADMK. It included two veterans, Trichy N Siva (DMK) and M Thambidurai (AIADMK).

After scrutiny of nominations on March 6, the election will be held on March 16 if required.