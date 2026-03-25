AIADMK's full list of candidates for Tamil Nadu assembly polls

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), which is part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is all set to contest for the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections, scheduled next month. Leader of Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly and AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami greets supporters during an election roadshow at the Mylapore constituency, ahead of the state Assembly elections, in Chennai district. (PTI)

On Wednesday, the party released the first list of 23 candidates for the polls, that include 21 former ministers. AIADMK has also finalised a seat-sharing formula with the partners, where 27 seats are assigned to the BJP, 18 to the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) party, 11 to the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK), and Tamil Maanila Congress getting 5 seats. AIADMK remains the largest party with the majority share of 178 seats.

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Party's General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami will be contesting from his home ground, Edappadi. Natham R Viswanathan will contest from Natham, K P Munusamy from Veppanahalli, S P Velumani from Thondamuthur, Dindigul C Srinivasan from Dindigul, and D Jayakumar from Royapuram.

Here is a full list of AIADMK candidates for Tamil Nadu elections: