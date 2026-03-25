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    AIADMK's full list of candidates for Tamil Nadu assembly polls

    On Wednesday, the party released the first list of 23 candidates for the polls, that include 21 former ministers.

    Published on: Mar 25, 2026 8:31 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
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    All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), which is part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is all set to contest for the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections, scheduled next month.

    Leader of Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly and AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami greets supporters during an election roadshow at the Mylapore constituency, ahead of the state Assembly elections, in Chennai district. (PTI)
    Leader of Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly and AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami greets supporters during an election roadshow at the Mylapore constituency, ahead of the state Assembly elections, in Chennai district. (PTI)

    On Wednesday, the party released the first list of 23 candidates for the polls, that include 21 former ministers. AIADMK has also finalised a seat-sharing formula with the partners, where 27 seats are assigned to the BJP, 18 to the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) party, 11 to the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK), and Tamil Maanila Congress getting 5 seats. AIADMK remains the largest party with the majority share of 178 seats.

    Also Read: Why is Kamal Haasan's MNM not contesting Tamil Nadu elections 2026

    Party's General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami will be contesting from his home ground, Edappadi. Natham R Viswanathan will contest from Natham, K P Munusamy from Veppanahalli, S P Velumani from Thondamuthur, Dindigul C Srinivasan from Dindigul, and D Jayakumar from Royapuram.

    Here is a full list of AIADMK candidates for Tamil Nadu elections:

    AIADMK's full list of candidates

    1. Edappadi K. Palaniswami: Edappadi
    2. K.P. Munusamy: Veppanahalli
    3. Dindigul C. Sreenivasan: Dindigul
    4. Natham R. Viswanathan: Natham
    5. S.P. Velumani: Thondamuthur
    6. P. Thangamani: Kumarapalayam
    7. D. Jayakumar: Royapuram
    8. C.Ve. Shanmugam: Mailam
    9. Sellur K. Raju: Madurai West
    10. K.P. Anbazhagan: Palacode
    11. R. Kamaraj: Nannilam
    12. O.S. Manian: Vedaranyam
    13. C. Vijayabaskar: Viralimalai
    14. Kadambur C. Raju: Kovilpatti
    15. R.B. Udhayakumar: Thirumangalam
    16. K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji: Sivakasi
    17. P. Balakrishna Reddy: Krishnagiri
    18. S.K. Rajendran: Maduranthakam
    19. R.K. Nagaraj: Pennagaram
    20. V.V. Rajan Chellappa: Tirupparankundram
    21. P. Pandi: Madurai East
    22. A.K. Selvaraj: Cumbum
    23. K.C. Karuppannan: Manamadurai

    The Tamil Nadu elections will be held in a single phase on April 23, for a total of 234 seats across the state. The results will be declared on May 4.

    • HT News Desk
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