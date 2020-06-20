e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 20, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘Air India a first-class asset’: Hardeep Singh Puri on debt-ridden national carrier

‘Air India a first-class asset’: Hardeep Singh Puri on debt-ridden national carrier

Increasing debt and mounting losses has made the national carrier’s financial position shaky with the government planning to sell its entire stake in Air India Ltd.

india Updated: Jun 20, 2020 17:39 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday lauded the efforts of Air India in bringing back stranded Indians from abroad amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
Civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday lauded the efforts of Air India in bringing back stranded Indians from abroad amid the Covid-19 pandemic.(ANI PHOTO.)
         

Civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday said that national carrier Air India is a first-class asset for the country, whether leading from the front in evacuating stranded Indians from China’s Wuhan or successfully carrying out the Vande Bharat Mission.

“I have never been as hopeful and confident on Air India, divestment or disinvestment whatever you choose, as I am now. Air India is a first-class asset. Whether it is for evacuation of people from Wuhan or elsewhere, Air India has been at the heart of it,” the civil aviation minister said.

Increasing debt and mounting losses has made the national carrier’s financial position shaky with the government planning to sell its entire stake in Air India Ltd. The government had earlier this year, in January, announced the stake sale in the debt-ridden airline after an attempt to auction a majority stake almost two years ago failed to draw any bids.

“Air India and Air India Express are a great entity. They have lucrative slots and bilateral rights. The average age of the aircraft is eight years which in civil aviation terms means a young fleet,” Puri had said earlier.

Air India and Air India Express have nearly 51% share of international traffic from India and their employee cost is significantly lower than other international airlines. However, despite the government infusing aid to the tune of Rs 30,500 crore previously, the cash-strapped airline has been incurring losses.

More recently, the aviation sector has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown imposed by the Centre to curb the spread of the infectious disease. After being suspended for almost two months from the end of March, the government resumed domestic flights from May 25, but placed lower and upper limits on airfares depending upon the flight duration. These limits are likely to be in place for a period of three months, the government had announced.

The civil aviation minister said the government is planning to add more flights as part of the Vande Bharat Mission in the 3rd and 4th phase to bring back more Indian nationals possibly stranded abroad. Air India CMD Rajiv Bansal also indicated that in phase 4 of the Vande Bharat Mission from July onwards, the airline will have 650 flights. “We are tuning our schedule as per the demand,” Bansal said.

The minister on Saturday expressed hope of resuming domestic flights to full capacity by the end of 2020.

tags
top news
Compulsory 5-day institutional quarantine order for all Covid-19 cases in Delhi withdrawn
Compulsory 5-day institutional quarantine order for all Covid-19 cases in Delhi withdrawn
‘Mischievous interpretation’: Govt on PM Modi’s remarks at all-party meet
‘Mischievous interpretation’: Govt on PM Modi’s remarks at all-party meet
5 reasons why scrapping home isolation in Delhi may not be a good idea
5 reasons why scrapping home isolation in Delhi may not be a good idea
Chinese social media deletes Modi’s speech, India’s statement on border row
Chinese social media deletes Modi’s speech, India’s statement on border row
‘Decision on resuming intl flights depends on other nations’: Hardeep Puri
‘Decision on resuming intl flights depends on other nations’: Hardeep Puri
Could’ve been India’s best-ever all-rounder but I was sidelined: Pathan
Could’ve been India’s best-ever all-rounder but I was sidelined: Pathan
Not just India’s Galwan, China has a long list of territorial disputes
Not just India’s Galwan, China has a long list of territorial disputes
US calls China ‘rogue actor’, blames it for ‘escalating’ tension with India
US calls China ‘rogue actor’, blames it for ‘escalating’ tension with India
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China stand-offSushant Singh RajputGalwan ValleyCovid-19 state tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In