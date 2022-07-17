AI Express Calicut-Dubai flight diverted to Muscat after burning smell: Report

Air India Express aircraft VT-AXX operating flight IX-355 (Calicut-Dubai) on Saturday night diverted to Muscat as during cruise, a burning smell emitted from one of the vents in the forward galley, news agency ANI reported citing the Directorate General of Civil Aviation. The DGCA said on July 16, an aircraft of Ethiopian Airlines from Addis Ababa to Bangkok made an emergency landing at Kolkata airport due to a pressurisation issue.

The burning smell was coming from one of the vents in the forward galley and pilots, therefore, diverted the plane to Muscat and landed safely, the officials said.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is investigating the incident, officials noted.

Early on Sunday, an IndiGo flight between Sharjah and Hyderabad was diverted to Karachi after the pilot reported a technical snag.

On July 14, IndiGo's Delhi-Vadodara flight was diverted to Jaipur out of precaution as vibrations were observed in the engines of the aircraft for a second.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is investigating both the incidents, officials noted.

In a statement about Sunday's incident, IndiGo said its flight 6E-1406, operating from Sharjah to Hyderabad, was diverted to Karachi.

"The pilot observed a technical defect. Necessary procedures were followed and as a precaution, the aircraft was diverted to Karachi. An additional flight is being sent to Karachi to fly the passengers to Hyderabad," it added.

