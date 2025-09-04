Air India Express flight from Vijayawada to Bengaluru cancelled after bird hit

An Air India Express flight from Vijayawada to Bengaluru was cancelled on Thursday after the aircraft suffered a bird strike, news agency PTI reported. Air India express immediately arranged alternate travel for the passengers.(Representational image)

The eagle hit the plane’s nose while it was taxiing for takeoff, prompting the airline to cancel the flight and arrange alternate travel for passengers. “The bird hit happened before takeoff, when the aircraft was taxiing on the runway,” the official told PTI.

The incident comes just days after a Nagpur-Kolkata IndiGo flight returned to the Nagpur airport following a suspected bird hit after take-off on Tuesday morning.

As a precautionary measure, the plane, carrying 160 to 165 passengers, had to return to the Nagpur airport, an official told PTI.

The flight was then cancelled, the official added.