e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 11, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Air India Express pilot Vasant Sathe laid to rest with state honours

Air India Express pilot Vasant Sathe laid to rest with state honours

Pilot Vasant Sathe’s family members were present at his Mumbai residence before his cremation.

india Updated: Aug 11, 2020 18:02 IST
Neha LM Tripathi | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Neha LM Tripathi | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Captain Vasant Sathe’s funeral was conducted with state honours in Mumbai
Captain Vasant Sathe’s funeral was conducted with state honours in Mumbai(Sourced)
         

Captain Deepak Vasanth Sathe was laid to rest in Mumbai on Tuesday with full state honours with representatives from army, navy, coastguard, Mumbai police and city mayor apart from family members and politicians paying their tributes in person.

Sathe had died in the crash of an Indian Express flight with 190 people on board from Dubai which fell into a 35 feet deep valley after overshooting the runway at the tabletop Karipur Airport in Kerala in rainy conditions on Friday. Sathe’s co-pilot Captain Abhishek Kumar, too, died in the incident.

Sathe was known as a highly experienced commercial pilot, who had earlier served in the Indian Air Force. He had 10,000 hours of flying experience on the Boeing 737 aircraft. He had flown 6,662 of these hours as the commander. Several experts believe that his experience saved the aircraft from catching fire after the crash and resulting in a bigger disaster. 18 people were killed in the crash and several others are undergoing treatment for injuries.

Also Read: Maharashtra govt to accord state funeral to Air India pilot Capt Deepak Vasant Sathe

Maharashtra government head earlier announced state funeral for Sathe saying his life will inspire young pilots to achieve “Sword of Honour and command over skies”.

A resident of Chandivali in Mumbai, Captain Sathe’s last rites were performed at the Tagore Nagar electric crematorium in Vikhroli. Several people lined up the road as the funeral procession started from his residence, reported a news agency.

Authorities, however, didn’t allow a large gathering at the funeral in view of the restrictions in place to contain the spread of Covid-19 outbreak.

Sathe’s father, Colonel Vasant Sathe (Retd), 87 and mother Neela, 83, were present at the Chandivli residence, where floral tributes were paid to the deceased before the final procession for the crematorium began.

Sathe’s mortal remains were flown to Mumbai on Sunday and kept at the Air India facility near Terminal 2 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji international airport for some time before being taken to Bhabha Hospital in Bandra.

On Tuesday morning, the body was brought from the hospital to the family home in Chandivali.

Residents of the housing complex paid tributes to the pilot. Some were seen saluting him from their balconies.

The pilot’s US-based elder son Shantanu also reached Mumbai on Monday for the last rites, according to PTI.

tags
top news
Sachin Pilot on big Priyanka Gandhi role in Rajasthan truce deal
Sachin Pilot on big Priyanka Gandhi role in Rajasthan truce deal
Pranab Mukherjee’s health has ‘worsened’, on ventilator, says hospital
Pranab Mukherjee’s health has ‘worsened’, on ventilator, says hospital
Mobile Headline
Mobile Headline
Russian Covid vaccine is safe, says Prez Putin; his daughter gets 2 shots
Russian Covid vaccine is safe, says Prez Putin; his daughter gets 2 shots
Poet Rahat Indori, who had tested positive for Covid-19, passes away
Poet Rahat Indori, who had tested positive for Covid-19, passes away
Sushant’s sister at ED office, first family member to be quizzed by agency
Sushant’s sister at ED office, first family member to be quizzed by agency
‘BSNL’s 85,000 employees traitors, will be fired’: BJP’s Anantkumar Hegde
‘BSNL’s 85,000 employees traitors, will be fired’: BJP’s Anantkumar Hegde
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Six mysteries that CBI needs to solve
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Six mysteries that CBI needs to solve
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Bihar ElectionRahul GandhiPM Modi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In