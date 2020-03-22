e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 22, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Air India hits out at vigilante RWAs, demands due respect for crew

Air India hits out at vigilante RWAs, demands due respect for crew

The national carrier has been sending multiple flights to bring back stranded Indians particularly students from coronavirus-hit countries.

india Updated: Mar 22, 2020 20:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Air India on Sunday hit back at vigilante resident welfare associations
Air India on Sunday hit back at vigilante resident welfare associations(Sourced)
         

Amid the coronavirus pandemic which has gripped the nation, national carrier Air India on Sunday hit back at vigilante resident welfare associations which have been ‘ostracising’ crew members for travelling to coronavirus-hit countries to evacuate stranded Indians.

“It is alarming to note that in many localities, vigilante Resident Welfare Associations and neighbours have started ostracizing the crew, obstructing them from performing their duty or even calling in the police, simply because the crew travelled abroad in the course of their duty,” Air India said in a statement.

“These vigilantes have conveniently forgotten that many a spouse, parent, sibling, and child and near and dear one have been brought home safe and secure from affected countries, thanks to the heroic efforts of these Air India crew,” it added.

The national carrier has been sending multiple flights to bring back stranded Indians particularly students from coronavirus-hit countries. The airline brought back a large number of Indians from China’s Wuhan as well as from Japan, Milan and Rome and Iran.

“Air India has taken every precaution to ensure the safety of its crew and protect their well being for each and every flight they have undertaken to fly to cities affected with Covid-19 with all essential and non-essential measures to arrest the spread of the virus amongst crew and passengers,” the airline said.

In January 2020, guidelines for crew members and operational staff were issued by Air India Medical, wherein a detailed protocol to handle passengers and self-care was formulated. The airline ensured that sufficient hand sanitizers, gloves and masks for the crew as well as for passengers were made available on board during the flights which were sent to evacuate Indian nationals from coronavirus-hit countries.

The airline also clarified that crew members who are landing in India from affected cities are sent on home quarantine and also to designated hospitals for check-up as part of the protocol.

The airline has appealed to all citizens, particularly the law enforcement agencies, to ensure that its crew were treated with the courtesy, respect and freedom that they deserve.

top news
Covid-19 forces Delhi lockdown till March 31, borders to be closed
Covid-19 forces Delhi lockdown till March 31, borders to be closed
Covid -19 update: Number of Coronavirus cases in West Bengal jumps to 7
Covid -19 update: Number of Coronavirus cases in West Bengal jumps to 7
Full list of 80 districts under complete lockdown due to Covid-19
Full list of 80 districts under complete lockdown due to Covid-19
Janta curfew: Deepika-Ranveer, Kangana Ranaut hit balconies
Janta curfew: Deepika-Ranveer, Kangana Ranaut hit balconies
‘Rather not bowl to him’: McClenaghan comes up with epic comment on Dhoni
‘Rather not bowl to him’: McClenaghan comes up with epic comment on Dhoni
Janta Curfew: Mumbai never stops, they say. But have a look at these pics
Janta Curfew: Mumbai never stops, they say. But have a look at these pics
Netflix, Hotstar, other OTTs asked to lower streaming quality: COAI
Netflix, Hotstar, other OTTs asked to lower streaming quality: COAI
India unites to applaud Covid-19 warriors from balconies amid janta curfew
India unites to applaud Covid-19 warriors from balconies amid janta curfew
trending topics
Coronavirus outbreakCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19KajolToday SensexDelhi gang rape convicts2012 Delhi gang rape case

don't miss

latest news

india news