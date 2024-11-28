Air India pilot's family says she called 15 minutes before death, was cheerful

The family of the 25-year-old Air India pilot, who allegedly died by suicide in Mumbai, said that she spoke to her mother and her aunt minutes before the family got the news about her demise. Srishti Tuli was found dead in her flat at Marol on Monday.

The Mumbai Police has arrested 27-year-old Aditya Pandit for allegedly abetting the suicide of his girlfriend.

"Police are saying she died by suicide. Then what did he do that pushed her to the edge? She cheerfully spoke to her mother and aunt. And 15 minutes later, she was dead. How did this happen? What did he tell her? What did he do? Police are probing this," Srishti's uncle Vivek Tuli told NDTV.

The uncle also refutes claims that Srishti died by suicide, and alleges that she was murdered.

"They are saying she died by suicide, but I don't believe it. This is planned murder. She was strong, otherwise she would not be a pilot. We have come to know about her friend (Aditya), who started training with her but could not complete the course. He was jealous of her and would harass her," the uncle told the television channel.

‘Couple often fought’



According to the police, Srishti and met two years ago when she had gone to Delhi for her training. They soon began living together in Mumbai.

Tuli’s relatives have also accused Pandti of harassing and abusing her and forcing her to stop eating non-vegetarian food.

The police has revealed that the couple often fought, with the accused allegedly taunting and harassing her, which ultimately led to her tragic death.

“Once, the group had decided to eat non-vegetarian food. When her boyfriend learnt about it, he insulted her in front of everybody. She was disturbed due to the relationship with her boyfriend, who continuously harassed her, leading to her suicide,” a police officer said earlier.

(Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based))