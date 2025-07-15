Air India plane crash report: Global pilots' body cautions against ‘hasty conclusions'

The International Federation of Air Line Pilots’ Associations (IFALPA) has urged the public to exercise restraint regarding the preliminary probe report on the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad on June 12. Wreckage of Air India's Boeing 787-8 aircraft, which was operating flight AI 171 from Ahmedabad to London, was placed under tight security, seen a month after the tragedy, in Ahmedabad, Saturday, July 12, 2025.(PTI)

In a statement issued on Monday, the IFALPA emphasised that the report contains only initial findings and does not offer conclusions about the cause of the crash.

The federation also cautioned against “hasty conclusions” published by the media and social media based on the preliminary probe report.

“IFALPA again cautions against hasty conclusions published by the media and social media based on this report. As a reminder, a Preliminary Report is merely the means of communication used for the prompt dissemination of data obtained during the early stages of the investigation and only contains factual information and an indication of the progress of the investigation,” it said.

Also Read | Key to fatal Air India crash mystery: 32 seconds in flight deck

While acknowledging that the report raises “many questions” and "does not provide answers", the global pilots’ body stressed that any “extrapolation of its content” can only be regarded as guesswork, which would not be helpful to the investigation.

“Whilst this preliminary Report by its very nature raises many questions, it does not provide answers, and any extrapolation of its content can only be regarded as guesswork, which is not helpful to the good conduct of the investigation,” it said.

Also Read | Air India crash report found no mechanical or maintenance issue, says airlines' CEO

“IFALPA also notes that the Report clearly states that no safety recommendations are being provided at this stage. The Federation remains committed to supporting the efforts of the AAIB of India as they work to determine the contributing factors of this accident,” it added.

What Air India's plane crash report said



Air India's Boeing 787-8 aircraft en route to London Gatwick crashed into a medical hostel complex soon after take-off from Ahmedabad, killing 241 persons out of the 241 onboard. Another 19 people were killed on the ground.

The preliminary report, released by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau after a month, revealed that, on the June 12 Air India flight, both engine fuel switches had moved from “RUN” to “CUTOFF” position just one second apart during take-off.

Also Read | Allegations of human error 'deeply insensitive': Pilots' body after Air India crash report

“In the cockpit voice recording, one of the pilots is heard asking the other why he cut off. The other pilot responded that he did not do so,” the report added.

Several pilot bodies have raised concern over imputations being made in the media and social media on the role of the AI171 pilots.

The Indian Commercial Pilots’ Association (ICPA) has called accusations against the AI171 pilots and flight crew a “gross violation” and a “disservice to the profession”.