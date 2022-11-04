Air pollution: Kejriwal, Mann seek Centre’s help, promise solution by Nov 2023

The alarming rise in pollution levels in the National Capital Territory of Delhi has drawn sharp criticism from several concerned stakeholders, but chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann on Friday said at a joint press conference that only Delhi and Punjab are not responsible for the problem.

Instead, pinning the blame on ‘multiple factors’, they appealed to the central government to pitch in to fix the problem affecting people across north India.

“Air pollution has turned severe in Delhi. People are finding it difficult to breathe. It is not a Delhi specific problem, but of the entire north India. Only Delhi and Punjab governments are not responsible for it. Several local and regional factors are also behind the problem because air is not confined to one state,” Kejriwal said.

Both the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders took responsibility for stubble burning in Punjab, one of the major factors behind the choking air pollution in Delhi, and said that the AAP government under Mann got only six months this year to fix the issue, so much could not be done. However, they set a deadline of November 2023 to find solutions for the problem.

Delhi’s pollution levels remained in the ‘Severe+’ category on Friday morning, with an hourly Air Quality Index (AQI) of 453 at 7 am, for the second consecutive day. As a result, the Central Pollution Control Board called for a series of restrictions under Stage IV of the graded response action plan (Grap), such as ban on the entry of diesel trucks and use of older private diesel vehicles.

“This is not the time to point fingers or indulge in blame game. Politics on this issue will not bring any solution to the problem. It does not help the people. People need solutions,” Kejriwal said, appealing to the Centre to come forward and “save the entire north India”.

Defending AAP’s new government in Punjab, Kejriwal said, “We got only six months. Six months are very less. The initial months went into improving law and order, etc. We will find a solution in the next one year. We will explore multiple options, including crop diversification.”

Mann seconded Kejriwal and said, “We and our government take responsibility for stubble burning in Punjab. We got only six months. Six months is a very short time. We were successful in some spheres.”

“We accept that stubble burning is happening in Punjab, but farmers are not responsible for it. They will stop burning stubble if they get a solution,” Kejriwal said.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has warned that the situation may worsen in the coming days as farm fires rage in Punjab.

“We will take several measures along with the people. Farmers do not want to burn stubble. They have a very short window between two crops (harvesting paddy and sowing wheat). We encouraged many panchayats against burning stubble. By next November, we will solve this problem. We will also explore crop diversification in the area where stubble is burnt. We have started work on this front, sit with farmers and fix the problem,” Mann said.

The Punjab CM said that paddy is grown on 7.5 million acres in Punjab and around 4.5 million acres of such areas stubble burning is prevalent.

“For crop diversification, MSP (support to the farmers) is required. We plan to use crops that are less water intensive. Farmers also want crop diversification provided it brings them profit,” Mann said.

The situation has triggered a war of words between the AAP governments and the Bharatiya Janata Party at the Centre.

Sharing an old video of the Delhi chief minister on Twitter, Union environment minister Bhupendra Yadav earlier this week blamed the Punjab government for the air pollution levels and Delhi, and asked, “Now who is stopping you from implementing these measures to solve the stubble problem of Punjab?”

BJP IT-cell head Amit Malviya too hit out at Kejriwal, and said, “Kejriwal had all the solutions to fight pollution when his party was not in power in Punjab. Why hasn’t he done even 1% of what he was preaching from the pulpit? Arvind Kejriwal is an unmitigated disaster, who has bought media silence on his failures with his outsized ad spends.”