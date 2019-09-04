AIR producer in Kerala booked for alleged hate post

india

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 18:06 IST

A programme director of the All India Radio (AIR) was on Wednesday booked by police in Kerala for “promoting enmity between religions” and “spreading hatred through social media”, officials said.

Police said at least four cases under non-bailable provisions have been registered at different places against KR Indira and she is reported to be absconding. The first case was registered at Kodungaloor in Thrissur district.

Police have booked her under 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups) and Section 120 (concealing design to commit offence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other charges.

Indira justified the National Register of Citizens in Assam in her post on Facebook and said more such measures were needed to check the population growth of the minority community.

She said in her post in Malayalam that “people who lost their citizenship after the final list of NRC should be housed in refugee camps and sterilised.” “After all they have to conquer the world by increasing their numbers. Birth control medicines must be mixed up with tap water to save the earth from you people,” she wrote.

After being criticised for her post, she later said she was “against all religions” and claimed she pointed out only facts and she was least perturbed over its outcome. She said she was not targeting any particular community but was talking about the need for sterilisation to control the “live population bomb”.

Her post has stirred a hornet’s nest and many writers and Muslim bodies have sought strict action against her.

A number of writers and activists, including Saradakutty and VP Suhra, said in a joint statement on Tuesday that she was a symbol of Islamophobia and can’t continue on the post of an institution being managed with taxpayers’ money.

Her employer AIR is yet to react.

