Air quality in UP cities 'very poor', to worsen in coming days

Air quality in UP cities ‘very poor’, to worsen in coming days

A drop in temperatures will compound the problems caused by vehicular emission, construction work etc and the burning of farm waste/stubble.

india Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 11:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
The average air quality Index (AQI) of eight UP cities was recorded above the 350 mark on Monday
The average air quality Index (AQI) of eight UP cities was recorded above the 350 mark on Monday(HT PHOTO)
         

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data recorded the air quality of Uttar Pradesh cities as ‘very poor’ on Monday and has issued a forecast for air quality worsening further.

Experts warn that in the coming days a drop in temperatures will compound the problems caused by vehicular emission, construction work etc and the burning of farm waste/stubble.

The average air quality Index (AQI) of eight UP cities was recorded above the 350 mark on Monday. All these cities – Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut,

Baghpat, Agra and Bulandshahr, Muzaffarnagar and Kanpur – belong to West UP. The state capital also recorded an average AQI of more than 360 in the past couple of days.

In Lucknow, the industrial area in Talkatora region recorded the worst AQI followed by Gomti Nagar area. PM (Particulate Matter) 2.5 and PM 10 were the major pollutants in the area.

According to the CPCB classification of air quality above 401 is considered severe while that between 301 to 400 and 201 to 300 are considered very poor and poor, respectively. Severe air quality impacts the health of even normal individuals, while it is particularly harmful for people with pre-existing health conditions, and that of senior citizens.

CPCB officials said that the poor air quality is primarily due to three factors - rise in human activities which leads to increased vehicular emission, construction work etc; drop in average day temperatures and burning of farm waste/stubble by farmers.

Officials said the UPPCB is striving to contain stubble burning. Along with respective district administrations the board officials are persuading farmers in west UP districts to not burn stubble.

