IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Air travellers not adhering to Covid-19 norms will be treated as 'unruly passengers': DGCA
Experts have attributed the negligence in behaviour as a reason behind the rise in the Covid-19 infection.
Experts have attributed the negligence in behaviour as a reason behind the rise in the Covid-19 infection.
india news

Air travellers not adhering to Covid-19 norms will be treated as 'unruly passengers': DGCA

  • DGCA also directed the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and other police personnel deployed at the entrance of the airport to stop anyone who tries to enter the airport without a face mask.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shivani, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 02:34 PM IST

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Saturday issued a strict warning to air passengers not adhering to the Covid-19 norms while flying on airlines, amid reports of violations by travellers. Passengers will be de-boarded if they don't wear masks properly inside the aircraft or don't follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour, the DGCA said in a statement. In case a passenger violates a protocol despite repeated warnings then they will be treated as "unruly passengers," the aviation regulatory body also said.

Also Read | DGCA issues post-vaccination guidelines for aircrew

DGCA also directed the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and other police personnel deployed at the entrance of the airport to stop anyone who tries to enter the airport without a face mask. It also asked airport authorities to keep strict vigilance that no person is allowed inside the airport with a face mask. "In case, any passenger is not following COVID-19 Protocol they should be handed over to security agencies after proper warnings. If required, they may be dealt as per law," the regulator said in the statement. "The adherence to directions shall be ensured by all concerned with immediate effect. Strict action shall be taken in case of any violation," it added.

Also Read | Mumbai: 2 years on, DGCA yet to decide on resuming Boeing 737 MAX ops

The warnings also come as the country is witnessing a sharp spike in its daily cases of infection. On Saturday, India's Covid-19 tally jumped to 11,333,728 after it added 24,882 cases in the span of 24 hours. This is the fourth time that the country’s single-day cases have crossed the 20,000-mark this year. The active cases also soared to 202,022, after a downward trend since January 20, as 4,785 new cases were added in the last 24 hours, comprising 1.74% of the total cases seen so far. The death toll stood at 158,446 after 140 fresh fatalities.

Experts have attributed the negligence in behaviour as a reason behind the rise in the Covid-19 infection. On Friday, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan urged people to follow social distancing norms and wear masks as he pointed that at least six states are reporting a spike in the cases.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus

Related Stories

Representational image. (AP)
Representational image. (AP)
india news

Most airline passengers complained of non-refunds during lockdown: DGCA

By Neha LM Tripathi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 01:54 PM IST
According to a DGCA report, 61.4% passengers in December complained of issues surrounding refunds, largely against national carrier Air India followed by SpiceJet and TruJet
READ FULL STORY
In the wake of the new strain of coronavirus emerging in the UK, Indian civil aviation ministry on December 21, announced flight suspension on routes from December 22 till December 31.(AFP)
In the wake of the new strain of coronavirus emerging in the UK, Indian civil aviation ministry on December 21, announced flight suspension on routes from December 22 till December 31.(AFP)
mumbai news

UK flight ban: DGCA to frame rescheduling, refunding norms

By Neha LM Tripathi, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON DEC 31, 2020 01:13 AM IST
Arun Kumar, director-general of DGCA said that the regulator will look into the flight cancellations and rescheduling caused due to extension of temporary flight suspension on UK routes
READ FULL STORY
The occupancy rate or load factor of six major Indian airlines was between 66.3% and 77.7% in November, it stated.(Photo by Parwaz Khan  / Hindustan Times)
The occupancy rate or load factor of six major Indian airlines was between 66.3% and 77.7% in November, it stated.(Photo by Parwaz Khan  / Hindustan Times)
india news

Domestic air passengers in November 51% lower than last year: DGCA

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh | New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON DEC 18, 2020 04:15 PM IST
While IndiGo carried 34.23 lakh passengers in November, a 53.9% share of the total domestic market, SpiceJet flew 8.4 lakh passengers, which is 13.2% share of the market, according to data shared by the DGCA.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
RJD leaders Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav with grand alliance legislators march toward Raj Bhawan on liquor prohibition issue, during the Budget Session of Bihar Assembly.(PTI)
RJD leaders Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav with grand alliance legislators march toward Raj Bhawan on liquor prohibition issue, during the Budget Session of Bihar Assembly.(PTI)
india news

RJD MLAs stage protest at Bihar Assembly over sale of liquor in state

ANI, Patna
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 02:30 PM IST
Tejashwi Yadav with other party MLAs marched towards Raj Bhavan after walking out of the Bihar Assembly.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Experts have attributed the negligence in behaviour as a reason behind the rise in the Covid-19 infection.
Experts have attributed the negligence in behaviour as a reason behind the rise in the Covid-19 infection.
india news

Air travellers not adhering to Covid norms to be treated as 'unruly passengers'

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shivani
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 02:30 PM IST
  • DGCA also directed the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and other police personnel deployed at the entrance of the airport to stop anyone who tries to enter the airport without a face mask.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In the 2017 HP Assembly elections, BJP secured 44 seats followed by INC gaining 20 seats, CPI winning 1 seat and the rest were won by others.(PTI)
In the 2017 HP Assembly elections, BJP secured 44 seats followed by INC gaining 20 seats, CPI winning 1 seat and the rest were won by others.(PTI)
india news

Himachal Pradesh: Municipal corporation elections to be held on April 7

ANI, Shimla
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 02:27 PM IST
"Municipal Corporation elections in Dharamshala, Palampur, Mandi and Solan to be held on 7th April. Counting of votes will take place on the same day," the state election commission informed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The government is in the process of developing regulations for personal and non-personal data, the policy, which is under discussion, said. AP(AP)
The government is in the process of developing regulations for personal and non-personal data, the policy, which is under discussion, said. AP(AP)
india news

Govt to put in place safeguards to prevent data misuse: Draft e-comm policy

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 02:26 PM IST
  • According to the draft, the government acknowledges the importance of data as an asset and needs to use data emanating from India for "Indian entities first".
READ FULL STORY
Close
Manipur CM N Biren Singh said that security forces are put on alert at the borders.(FIle HT Photo)
Manipur CM N Biren Singh said that security forces are put on alert at the borders.(FIle HT Photo)
india news

Incidents of influx of Myanmarese into Manipur not reported so far: CM Singh

ANI, Imphal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 02:22 PM IST
The Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday asked four northeastern states- Mizoram, Nagaland, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh- to take appropriate action as per law to prevent a possible influx of people from Myanmar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
congress supporters colour their body with congress flag during public meeting of congress national president Rahul Gandhi in Jeypore on Friday. 2.Tribal dancers during public meeting of Congress national president Rahul Gandhi in Jeypore on Friday 3. Congress national president Rahul Gandhi attending a public meeting in Jeypore on Friday. Photo credit by Arabinda Mahapatra
congress supporters colour their body with congress flag during public meeting of congress national president Rahul Gandhi in Jeypore on Friday. 2.Tribal dancers during public meeting of Congress national president Rahul Gandhi in Jeypore on Friday 3. Congress national president Rahul Gandhi attending a public meeting in Jeypore on Friday. Photo credit by Arabinda Mahapatra
india news

3 Congress MLAs accuse govt of discrimination against SC, ST lawmakers

By Sachin Saini, Hindustan Times, Jaipur
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 02:21 PM IST
  • Less than a year after Sachin Pilot's revolt against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, there are rumblings again in the ruling Congress party.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A senior citizen gets vaccinated against Covid-19 at Maa Hospital in Chembur, Mumbai. (Vijay Bate / HT)
A senior citizen gets vaccinated against Covid-19 at Maa Hospital in Chembur, Mumbai. (Vijay Bate / HT)
india news

India records highest single-day Covid-19 vaccinations with over 2 million doses

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 02:16 PM IST
As many as 2,053,537 vaccine doses were administered on Day 56 of the vaccination drive ( March 12) through 30,561 sessions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Government vehicles seized by student organisations in Kohima on Monday for violating the ban in Nagaland.(HT PHOTO.)
Government vehicles seized by student organisations in Kohima on Monday for violating the ban in Nagaland.(HT PHOTO.)
india news

Renewal of registration for 15-year-old govt vehicles to stop from Apr 1, 2022

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:55 PM IST
Once approved, this will be applicable to all government vehicles - central or state governments, union territories, PSUs, municipal and autonomous bodies, as per the notification.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The scheme requires subscribers to make monthly contributions in the range of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>55 to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>200 per month till the age of 60 years.(Reuters)
The scheme requires subscribers to make monthly contributions in the range of 55 to 200 per month till the age of 60 years.(Reuters)
india news

Prime Minister Shram Yogi Mandhan Yojana: Check eligibility, other details here

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:42 PM IST
  • The scheme is voluntary in nature and works on contributions made by the subscribers, which are matched with the contributions from the government on a 50:50 basis.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A rare lightning storm crackles over Mitchell’s Cove in early morning in Santa Cruz, California(AP)
A rare lightning storm crackles over Mitchell’s Cove in early morning in Santa Cruz, California(AP)
india news

Explained: Lightning, its effects and precautions to be taken

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:39 PM IST
  • Lightning is a sudden electrostatic discharge during an electrical storm with a frequency of around 40-50 times a second on Earth, some of which may be seen even before the thunder is heard.
READ FULL STORY
Close
U.S. President Joe Biden listens during a virtual Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) meeting on Friday.(Bloomberg)
U.S. President Joe Biden listens during a virtual Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) meeting on Friday.(Bloomberg)
india news

US development bank to assist India's Biological E for Quad Vaccine Partnership

By Rezaul H Laskar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:28 PM IST
  • The US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) has announced it will “finance increased capacity to support Biological E’s effort to produce at least 1 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines by the end of 2022”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nagpur is the first city in India that is going back to a complete lockdown after authorities had started lifting nationwide curbs in June last year.(PTI)
Nagpur is the first city in India that is going back to a complete lockdown after authorities had started lifting nationwide curbs in June last year.(PTI)
india news

Week-long lockdown in Nagpur from Monday: A look at what’s open and what’s not

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:19 PM IST
Nagpur is contributing the most number of Covid-19 cases towards the state’s daily tally. On Friday, 1,729 cases were reported in Nagpur - the second-highest in Maharashtra - which pushed the division’s caseload to 248,912 of which 4,893 people have died.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurates Amma mini clinics in Royapuram, Chennai.(ANI)
Chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurates Amma mini clinics in Royapuram, Chennai.(ANI)
india news

News updates from HT: Palaniswami hits out at DMK over dynasty politics

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:09 PM IST
  • Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Farakka barrage..(File photo)
The Farakka barrage..(File photo)
india news

Bihar minister blames Bangladesh treaty, Farakka barrage for floods and droughts

By Subhash Pathak, Hindustan Times, Patna
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:54 PM IST
  • The Farakka barrage has often been criticized for floods in Bihar due to excessive siltation in the Ganga.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Wednesday, SpiceJet announced its tie-up with WheelTug which will provide the electric taxiing system. (HT FILE)
On Wednesday, SpiceJet announced its tie-up with WheelTug which will provide the electric taxiing system. (HT FILE)
india news

SpiceJet to add 66 new flights to domestic network from March 28

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:48 PM IST
These new flights, which will be operated with Boeing 737s and regional jet Bombardier Q400s, are aimed at augmenting connectivity between metro and non-metro cities as part of its enhanced network.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP