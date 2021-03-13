Air travellers not adhering to Covid-19 norms will be treated as 'unruly passengers': DGCA
- DGCA also directed the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and other police personnel deployed at the entrance of the airport to stop anyone who tries to enter the airport without a face mask.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Saturday issued a strict warning to air passengers not adhering to the Covid-19 norms while flying on airlines, amid reports of violations by travellers. Passengers will be de-boarded if they don't wear masks properly inside the aircraft or don't follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour, the DGCA said in a statement. In case a passenger violates a protocol despite repeated warnings then they will be treated as "unruly passengers," the aviation regulatory body also said.
Also Read | DGCA issues post-vaccination guidelines for aircrew
DGCA also directed the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and other police personnel deployed at the entrance of the airport to stop anyone who tries to enter the airport without a face mask. It also asked airport authorities to keep strict vigilance that no person is allowed inside the airport with a face mask. "In case, any passenger is not following COVID-19 Protocol they should be handed over to security agencies after proper warnings. If required, they may be dealt as per law," the regulator said in the statement. "The adherence to directions shall be ensured by all concerned with immediate effect. Strict action shall be taken in case of any violation," it added.
Also Read | Mumbai: 2 years on, DGCA yet to decide on resuming Boeing 737 MAX ops
The warnings also come as the country is witnessing a sharp spike in its daily cases of infection. On Saturday, India's Covid-19 tally jumped to 11,333,728 after it added 24,882 cases in the span of 24 hours. This is the fourth time that the country’s single-day cases have crossed the 20,000-mark this year. The active cases also soared to 202,022, after a downward trend since January 20, as 4,785 new cases were added in the last 24 hours, comprising 1.74% of the total cases seen so far. The death toll stood at 158,446 after 140 fresh fatalities.
Experts have attributed the negligence in behaviour as a reason behind the rise in the Covid-19 infection. On Friday, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan urged people to follow social distancing norms and wear masks as he pointed that at least six states are reporting a spike in the cases.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RJD MLAs stage protest at Bihar Assembly over sale of liquor in state
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Air travellers not adhering to Covid norms to be treated as 'unruly passengers'
- DGCA also directed the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and other police personnel deployed at the entrance of the airport to stop anyone who tries to enter the airport without a face mask.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Himachal Pradesh: Municipal corporation elections to be held on April 7
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt to put in place safeguards to prevent data misuse: Draft e-comm policy
- According to the draft, the government acknowledges the importance of data as an asset and needs to use data emanating from India for "Indian entities first".
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Incidents of influx of Myanmarese into Manipur not reported so far: CM Singh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3 Congress MLAs accuse govt of discrimination against SC, ST lawmakers
- Less than a year after Sachin Pilot's revolt against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, there are rumblings again in the ruling Congress party.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India records highest single-day Covid-19 vaccinations with over 2 million doses
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Renewal of registration for 15-year-old govt vehicles to stop from Apr 1, 2022
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prime Minister Shram Yogi Mandhan Yojana: Check eligibility, other details here
- The scheme is voluntary in nature and works on contributions made by the subscribers, which are matched with the contributions from the government on a 50:50 basis.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Explained: Lightning, its effects and precautions to be taken
- Lightning is a sudden electrostatic discharge during an electrical storm with a frequency of around 40-50 times a second on Earth, some of which may be seen even before the thunder is heard.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US development bank to assist India's Biological E for Quad Vaccine Partnership
- The US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) has announced it will “finance increased capacity to support Biological E’s effort to produce at least 1 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines by the end of 2022”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Week-long lockdown in Nagpur from Monday: A look at what’s open and what’s not
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Palaniswami hits out at DMK over dynasty politics
- Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar minister blames Bangladesh treaty, Farakka barrage for floods and droughts
- The Farakka barrage has often been criticized for floods in Bihar due to excessive siltation in the Ganga.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SpiceJet to add 66 new flights to domestic network from March 28
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox