‘Aircraft lost balance after sudden pressure drop’: Odisha transport minister on Rourkela crash

Odisha commerce & transport minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena informed that the nine-seater aircraft that force-landed near Rourkela experienced "sudden drop in pressure and lost balance while flying, leading to the crash," adding that a DGCA probe has been initiated. The minister said that the IndiaOne Air type of aircraft (Caravan 208) bearing Regn. VT-KSS met with the accident (ANI Video Grab)

Speaking to ANI, the minister said that the IndiaOne Air type of aircraft (Caravan 208) bearing Regn. VT-KSS met with the accident just a few kilometres before the destination.

"A regular India One flight operating from Bhubaneswar met with an accident near Rourkela, around 8-10 kilometres before reaching its destination," he said.

The minister further stated that the aircraft, carrying passengers including the pilot, reportedly experienced a sudden drop in pressure and lost balance while flying at a relatively low altitude, leading to the crash. Six persons, including two crew members and four passengers, sustained injuries in the incident.

"The injured passengers were immediately rushed to a nearby local hospital, where they are now stable. By the grace of God, a major tragedy was averted. Had the impact been more severe, there could have been a significant loss of life and property," Jena said.

The state government responded promptly by alerting the Directorate team and initiating coordination with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

"We have spoken to the DGCA, which has begun an investigation into the incident. Necessary steps will be taken to ensure such incidents do not recur in the future," The Minister said.

The minister further requested the passengers not to fear flying in aircraft after the incident, adding that the safety and security of passengers will be ensured.

Earlier, the Directorate of Aviation, in an official release, stated that the aircraft departed at 1227 hours with two pilots and four passengers, and the pilots ensured the landing, due to which lives have been saved.

Receiving the information of the crash, the District Administration reached out and shifted the injured pilots and passengers to the medical facilities at Rourkela. Currently, three passengers are being treated at J.P. Hospital, and two pilots, along with one passenger, are getting treatment at Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH), Rourkela.

As reported, all are under medical treatment, and no fatalities have been reported. The accident has been reported to the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the Ministry of Civil Aviation and all concerned.

As per the Regulations, the Airline shall report the details to the DGCA / Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) for further action.

The Directorate of Civil Aviation (Commerce & Transport Department) has seized the matter and is extending all the support to the passengers through the District Administration and to airlines as needed.

Additionally, the chief minister has reviewed the situation and directed the concerned officials to extend all the support from the state to the passengers, pilots and authorities.