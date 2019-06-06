Airhostess alleges rape, 23-year-old colleague arrested

A 23-year-old airline employee was arrested on Tuesday night for allegedly raping a 25-year-old airhostess working with the same airline. The incident, police said, happened on June 3 when she relocated to Mumbai from Hyderabad.

“The accused and the woman took the same car from the airport on Monday evening. While the man got off at a mall in Malad, the woman went home to Kandivli. She dropped off her luggage and went back to the mall as the two had decided to meet at a bar,” said a police officer, who did not wish to be named.

According to the woman’s statement, the two chatted over drinks till 1.30am. “The man offered to take her to his apartment in Andheri, as she was too drunk to go back home,” said the officer. Police said the woman told them when they reached the accused’s apartment, there were two men flatmates and a woman friend of his present in the house.

The woman claims that the accused raped her in the night.

According to the case remand copy, her boyfriend tracked her down to a food joint in Andheri around 11am on Tuesday. “He then took her home, where she told her father that she had been raped,” said the officer.

The police questioned the three men, including the accused, who were with the woman on Monday night before making the arrest. The accused has been remanded in police custody till June 10.

First Published: Jun 06, 2019 00:11 IST