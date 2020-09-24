e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 24, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Airlines can decide baggage limitations for domestic flights, says civil aviation ministry

Airlines can decide baggage limitations for domestic flights, says civil aviation ministry

Since domestic flights resumed operations on May 25, only one check-in baggage and one hand baggage per passenger has been allowed.

india Updated: Sep 24, 2020 14:30 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Aircraft stand at Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi (Photographer: T. Narayan/Bloomberg)
Aircraft stand at Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi (Photographer: T. Narayan/Bloomberg)
         

The Ministry of civil aviation on Thursday issued revised guidelines for domestic air travel, giving airlines permission to decide baggage limitation as per their respective policies.

“The matter with regard to check-in baggage has been reviewed based on the feedback/inputs received from concerned stakeholders. Considering the convenience of the passengers, it has been decided to amend the existing provisions in this regard and baggage limitation would be as per the airlines’ policies,” the ministry noted in an official order.

When domestic flight resumed operations from May 25 after a gap of two months due to the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown, the ministry had allowed only one check-in baggage and one hand baggage per passenger.

Currently, airlines have been allowed to operate not more than 60% of their pre-Covid domestic flights.

International flights, meanwhile, have been under suspension since March 22. Only flights under the Vande Bharat mission and air transport bubbles are operating.

(With agency inputs)

tags
top news
Telangana cop had Rs 70 crore in illegal wealth, unearth raids
Telangana cop had Rs 70 crore in illegal wealth, unearth raids
‘Can’t leave demolished house the way it is’: Bombay HC to BMC on Kangana’s plea
‘Can’t leave demolished house the way it is’: Bombay HC to BMC on Kangana’s plea
‘Families that play together, stay together’: PM Modi at Fit India Dialogue 2020
‘Families that play together, stay together’: PM Modi at Fit India Dialogue 2020
How will China’s offensive play out in Ladakh? IAF war games has an answer
How will China’s offensive play out in Ladakh? IAF war games has an answer
‘Good case on merits’: SC asks Bhima Koregaon accused to file fresh bail plea
‘Good case on merits’: SC asks Bhima Koregaon accused to file fresh bail plea
Sara Ali Khan leaves for Mumbai from Goa, to appear before NCB on September 26 in drug probe
Sara Ali Khan leaves for Mumbai from Goa, to appear before NCB on September 26 in drug probe
Kangana Ranaut’s Rs 2 crore case against BMC to be heard on Friday
Kangana Ranaut’s Rs 2 crore case against BMC to be heard on Friday
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon SessionFarm bills protest LIVEPoonam PandeyCovid-19 IndiaIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In