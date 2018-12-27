AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal apologises for abusing journalist, faces FIR

A day after abusing a journalist, and threatening him of “smashing his head”, Lok Sabha MP Moulana Badruddin Ajmal expressed his apologies on Thursday, saying he respects media persons.

Ajmal, a Lok Sabha MP from Assam’s Dhubri constituency, landed himself in a controversy on Wednesday over the episode.

Ajmal, who leads the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), faced condemnation from from different sections over the incident. Several media organisations have threatened to file FIRs against him.

Apologising over the episode, Ajmal, who is also a perfume trader, wrote on Twitter: “Media is the fourth pillar of democracy and I have always respected media persons and everyone knows that. I have sincere regards for them. The Mankachar incident was an unintentional aberration and I sincerely apologize for that to all concerned.”

Guwahati-based Digital Media Journalist Association of Assam (DiMJAA) has said it will file an FIR against Ajmal on Thursday.

Members of the media fraternity also staged a protest on Thursday at Dispur Press Club, wearing black badge.

The AIUDF chief got agitated on Wednesday when a journalist asked him if he will side with the party that comes to power in New Delhi.

He was addressing a press conference at Mankachar to honour the AIUDF leaders who won in the recently held rural polls in Assam.

Ajmal not only verbally abused the journalist but also asked him to get out of the venue.

“I’ll smash your head,” he said, while snatching the boom of the journalist.

First Published: Dec 27, 2018 12:13 IST