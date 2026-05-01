Ajay Rai, UP Congress chief, admitted to hospital after fainting at residence

Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai was admitted to a private hospital in the state capital Lucknow on Friday after a sudden illness. Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai (ANI FILE)

"State president Ajay Rai fainted at his residence due to low sodium. He has been admitted to the hospital and is under medical care," said Manish Hindvi, spokesperson of the party

Rai had attended the teachers' and doctors' conference organised by the party during the day, along with other senior party leaders. During the event, he complained of restlessness, pain, and discomfort. He fainted shortly after the event ended, after which he was admitted to the emergency ward at a private hospital under the care of doctors.

According to a report by The Statesman, hospital officials said Ajay Rai was brought in after his health suddenly worsened.

“He was admitted to the emergency ward after complaining of chest pain, restlessness and fainting. Treatment has begun under expert supervision,” the official quoted in the report said.

According to the latest update, Rai has been shifted to the ICU and his condition remains stable.