Ajit Pawar defends ‘you have votes, I have funds' remark amid row: ‘These are said only during elections’

A fresh political storm has erupted over Maharashtra deputy chief minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar’s recent remarks in Malegaon town in Pune’s Baramati region while campaigning for the Malegaon Nagar Panchayat elections, where he told voters that if they reject his party’s candidates, he will also "reject" funds for the town. Now, he has reacted to the backlash saying that people make such statements during elections only. Ajit Pawar, who is also the state’s finance minister, received backlash from the opposition parties over his statement.(Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

In his reaction, he told ANI, “Recently, elections were held in Bihar. What did the opposition say there? ‘Elect our government and we will give you jobs’ they had said this, right? During many elections, different people make such statements, but these things are said only during election time.”

Ajit Pawar's controversial remark

Pawar, who is also the state’s finance minister, received backlash from the opposition parties over his statement, while the BJP downplayed the remark and said that the ruling Mahayuti government aims to develop all regions. Opposition party NCP (SP) has demanded action from the Election Commission and an apology from Pawar.

"I will ensure there is no shortage of funds if you elect all 18 NCP candidates. If you elect all 18 candidates, I am committed to give whatever I have promised. But if you reject, I will also reject. You have votes, I have funds," Pawar had said.

NCP (SP) demands EC action

Commenting on Pawar’s remarks, NCP (SP) leader and Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule said that the Election Commission of India should monitor statements like these that link development-based funds to voter support.

Addressing a press conference in Nagpur, she said, “In a strong democracy it is the moral responsibility (of the EC) to monitor such statements, but we can't see such things happening nowadays. I myself have fought a case in the EC but we did not get justice despite having all the papers.”

The Baramati MP added, “We should have faith and trust in the Election Commission. But, unfortunately, in the last few years dissatisfaction can be seen with the EC in society and newspapers.”

Meanwhile, her party spokesperson Mahesh Tapase also demanded EC action and sought a public apology from Pawar.

He said, “These remarks are nothing short of threatening and intimidating the electorate. The Constitution of India vests the real authority in the people, and any attempt by a powerful public office holder to coerce their franchise is a direct attack on democracy itself. Ajit Pawar is the custodian and not owner of public funds," Tapase asserted.

"How long can the Election Commission remain a silent spectator while a prominent state leader openly threatens voters and tries to leverage state resources for political gain? The ECI must take immediate action against DCM Ajit Pawar as per the law… Ajit Pawar must apologise for trying to turn a constitutional responsibility into a political weapon," the NCP (SP) spokesperson said.

Maharashtra CM reacts to Pawar’s remarks

Days after Ajit Pawar’s controversial statements, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday rejected the idea of any discrimination and downplayed his alliance partner's controversial remarks.

"Such things happen in an election. People talk like this during an election. But it doesn't mean anything. After the election, we will work for the development of the region. If I go somewhere [during the election], I will also say, 'If you elect us, we will give you more funds'," Fadnavis was quoted as saying by ANI.

