‘Arrange for own security’: Akhilesh Yadav's jibe at BJP over viral fight video

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party government in the state of carrying out “no development”. He shared a viral video of municipal council members punching and kicking each other at a meeting in Shamli. Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (File)

Sharing the video, Yadav wrote on X: “When no development work has been done then what else could have happened in the review meeting, that is why physical blows were exchanged among the councillors in Shamli.”

He added, “Lesson of BJP rule: Come to the review meeting after arranging your own security.”

The board meeting of the Shamli Municipal Council, where Municipal Chairman Arvind Sangal and MLA Prasann Chaudhary were present, took place to deliberate on several development projects worth ₹4 crores, India Today reported. However, a heated altercation broke out between two people and it led to a physical confrontation.

The Nagar Palika board meeting escalated into a wrestling match as the two members engaged in a physical altercation, exchanging punches from all directions.

As reported by Aaj Tak, police, led by station in-charge Samaypal Atri, was on the scene and intervened to stop the fighting.

Ajit Nirwal, a councillor from Ward number 8, was discussing the progress of his ward when Bobby, the councillor from Ward number 2, interrupted, escalating the disagreement. The situation eventually forced an adjournment of the Nagar Palika board meeting.

In the 56-second video, the two are seen slapping, punching and kicking each other as other members try to stop the fight.

Congress party's X handle, India With Congress, also posted the video and said, “An average BJP meeting .”