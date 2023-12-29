close_game
close_game
News / India News / ‘Arrange for own security’: Akhilesh Yadav's jibe at BJP over viral fight video

‘Arrange for own security’: Akhilesh Yadav's jibe at BJP over viral fight video

ByHT News Desk
Dec 29, 2023 12:18 PM IST

Yadav said, “Lesson of BJP rule: Come to the review meeting after arranging your own security.”

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party government in the state of carrying out “no development”. He shared a viral video of municipal council members punching and kicking each other at a meeting in Shamli.

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (File)
Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (File)

Sharing the video, Yadav wrote on X: “When no development work has been done then what else could have happened in the review meeting, that is why physical blows were exchanged among the councillors in Shamli.”

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

He added, “Lesson of BJP rule: Come to the review meeting after arranging your own security.”

The board meeting of the Shamli Municipal Council, where Municipal Chairman Arvind Sangal and MLA Prasann Chaudhary were present, took place to deliberate on several development projects worth 4 crores, India Today reported. However, a heated altercation broke out between two people and it led to a physical confrontation.

The Nagar Palika board meeting escalated into a wrestling match as the two members engaged in a physical altercation, exchanging punches from all directions.

As reported by Aaj Tak, police, led by station in-charge Samaypal Atri, was on the scene and intervened to stop the fighting.

Ajit Nirwal, a councillor from Ward number 8, was discussing the progress of his ward when Bobby, the councillor from Ward number 2, interrupted, escalating the disagreement. The situation eventually forced an adjournment of the Nagar Palika board meeting.

In the 56-second video, the two are seen slapping, punching and kicking each other as other members try to stop the fight.

Congress party's X handle, India With Congress, also posted the video and said, “An average BJP meeting .”

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 29, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out