‘Akraman on Samvidhan’: Rahul Gandhi urges Amit Shah to step down

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi continued to demand the resignation of union home minister Amit Shah on Friday, claiming that there has been an "Akraman on Samvidhan" (Full on attack on Constitution) and that that the Bharatiya Janata Party, PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah did a grave mistake insulting B R Ambedkar. Rahul Gandhi, a Congress MP and the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, persisted in calling for Union Home Minister Amit Shah to resign on Friday, saying that the Bharatiya Janata Party, Prime Minister Modi, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah made a serious error by disparaging B R Ambedkar.(REUTERS)

Posting about the remarks in his accounts on his social media accounts (Facebook and Instagram), Gandhi said, "BJP, Narendra Modi and Amit Shah have committed the biggest mistake of their lives by attacking the Constitution and insulting Baba Saheb. India will not forgive this mistake. The Home Minister should apologize and resign."

He posted a montage of the multiple protests, marches and speeches Congress has taken out since the remarks of HM Amit Shah on Ambedkar.

Gandhi also highlighted a speech of his parliament, comparing it as a fight between Manusmriti and the Constitution, saying that one side defends the constitution

"It is written in the Constitution, prohibition of discrimination on grounds of race, caste, religion and place of birth...There is a battle taking place today in India. This side (pointing to his MPs) are the defenders of the idea of the Constitution," he had said in his speech in Parliament.

Earlier, Delhi Police registered an FIR against Rahul Gandhi, in connection to a scuffle that took place in Parliament. The tensions had erupted when members of the opposition and the ruling parties held parallel protests. During the protests, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that he was pushed, and two BJP members were injured during the incident. Multiple Congress leaders have condemned the FIR against Gandhi, calling it a diversionary tactic from Shah's comments.

Two BJP MPs, Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput were injured yesterday during a scuffle in Parliament. Sarangi had alleged that he was injured after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pushed another MP, who then fell on him. Sarangi claimed that he was standing near the stairs when another member of Parliament (MP) fell on him, leading to an injury on his head.

Also read: Nishikant Dubey moves privilege motion against Rahul Gandhi

In response, multiple BJP MPs have demanded an apology from Rahul Gandhi.

Meanwhile, the winter session of the Parliament concluded today. Both Houses were adjourned Sine Die after uproarious scenes.