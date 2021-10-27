Alarm over rising water level of Karnataka’s KRS dam

Heavy rains in the catchment area of Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS)dam near Mysuru, about 140 kms from Bengaluru, has added to apprehensions in people living around the reservoir.

“As there is heavy rain in the catchment area of KRS reservoir, where level in (the) reservoir is rising to its full storage level, there is likelihood of releasing surplus water varying from 10,000 to 20,000 cusecs and this may be increasing at any moment. Hence, all the people living on both banks of the river and on the low lying area of river Cauvery are hereby cautioned to move to a safer place and take all precautionary measures for safety and security to their lives and properties,” the KRS dam authorities said in a statement on Tuesday.

Vijay Kumar, the superintendent of KRS dam told Hindustan Times on Tuesday that the water level was just one foot below the maximum capacity of 124.80 feet and stands currently at around 123.8 feet. The inflows were around 16,000-17,000 cusecs.

“We are watching the situation. Now we are releasing around 3,411 cusecs (per second) which may go up to 5,000-10,000 cusecs which is minor,” he said, adding that the dam could release several times more and that the rains were subsiding which was a good sign.

The statements come even as several parts of Karnataka remain inundated after heavy rains since October in which at least 21 persons are said to have died. The rain-related damages include the collapsing of homes, deaths of livestock and cattle, public infrastructure and other loss of personal and government property.

Between October 1-18, 14 out of the 31 districts received surplus rains while just six received deficit rains, according to the Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority.

At least 202 taluks or 89% of the state have received normal to excess rainfalls in this monsoon season while 25 or 11% have received a deficit, government data shows.